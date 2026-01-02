Michigan LB Cole Sullivan entering the NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines sophomore linebacker Cole Sullivan is entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

“Michigan LB Cole Sullivan is entering the portal, per an ESPN source,” Thamel tweeted on Friday morning. “He projects as one of the top linebackers in the portal, as he’ll have two years remaining. A return to Michigan remains possible, but he’s expected to evaluate his options.”

A starting linebacker for Michigan this season, Sullivan recorded 44 total tackles, 3 interceptions, 2 sacks and a forced fumble this season. With the coaching change under head coach Kyle Whittingham, Sullivan has decided to keep his options open and enter the transfer portal to find his next destination.

It was something he was asked about the other day in Orlando, and he stated he had not yet made a decision on what he was going to do.

“I don’t know,” Sullivan admitted to the media after the Citrus Bowl. “Again, like I can’t tell you what anyone’s going do. That’s their decision to make. And I can’t tell anybody what to do, and nobody knows. Only each person knows what’s in their heart. So you try to focus on the game.”

Sullivan says he met with Whittingham this week as the new head coach worked through meetings with Michigan players.

“I had a great meeting with Coach Whittingham,” Sullivan said. “I really like him and what he’s bringing to this team and this program. As far as my future is concerned, it’s hard to say. There are too many uncertainties at this point. But I love this university.”

“…Obviously, the scheme is one thing, and just the mentality of the staff. That’s all I could really say right now. I’m really excited to meet everybody that’s coming and just see what they have to say, and hopefully we blend in a good way.”

Sullivan was a four-star prospect out of Pittsburgh in the 2024 class and the No. 289 player in the country, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He appeared in 22 games over the last two seasons.