Michigan LB Jaishawn Barham breaks silence at NFL Combine, reflects on time in Ann Arbor

The Michigan Wolverines have a healthy contingent of players at this week’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis, but Wednesday marked a bit of a milestone for linebacker/edge hybrid Jaishawn Barham.

It had nothing to do with his on-field testing, which takes place Thursday. However, it did mark the first time that Barham has spoken to the media since his college career began.

Barham spent two seasons at Maryland before his final two years at Michigan. This past year, Barham moved from linebacker to the EDGE rusher spot. He reflected on what his two years in Ann Arbor did to prepare him for the next level.

”I feel like it’s prepared me physically, mentally, and on the field, off the field, spending time with guys there,” Barham said. “Just learning more. It just prepared me a lot. Life on the field and off the field. That was great.

”I would say my knowledge of the game [improved] for sure. Just learning how to watch film. My speed strength has improved a lot. [Taking on a] leadership role, knowing my position.”

Barham will meet with several NFL teams this week, also revealing the local Detroit Lions have spoken to him as a potential SAM linebacker, and wants teams to know that he is all about his business on and off the field.

”I’m serious,” Barham said of what he brings to the table. “I take it really seriously. This is the job. This is nothing to play around with.”

Barham played in 12 games last season with 11 starts, four coming at linebacker and seven at edge. He totaled 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, forced a fumble, and defended 3 passes. His play earned him honorable mention All-Big Ten nods from the coaches and media.

The year was defined by his move to more of a pass-rushing role. Barham said that it helped him a alot as he developed some variety to his skill set.

“Being on the edge is just like… speed,” Barham said. “I would say it’s a different speed, but on the edge from off the ball. I would say it brings a different speed to the tackles. They’re not used to that, usually from an off-ball linebacker. So I would say and just the strength being in the middle, knowing how to play the edge and going back to the middle, that strength is different going against tight ends.”

If Barham moves to an outside linebacker role in the NFL, he feels like his experience at both positions will help him. And teams are still interested in playing him at both edge and linebacker.

“[The versatility] helps. It just gets you going against different guys. You’re going against some guards, more centers. Of course, outside, that tackle or tight end might double more.

“…It’s been fun. I’ve been talking to teams about both.”

Pro Football Focus has Jaishawn Barham as the No. 106 player in the 2026 NFL Draft class, which would put him into third/fourth round territory. Other combine invitees for this week include fullback Max Bredeson, wide receiver Donaven McCulley, tight end Marlin Klein, edge rusher Derrick Moore, defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny, linebacker Jimmy Rolder and kicker Dominic Zvada.

This year’s draft will be held in Pittsburgh from April 23-25 with the first round on night one, second and third rounds on night two and fourth through seventh rounds on the final Saturday.