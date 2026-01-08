Michigan linebacker Jaydon Hood entering NCAA transfer portal
Michigan Wolverines linebaker Jaydon Hood is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, likely in the form of a medical redshirt.
Hood missed the entire 2025 season with an injury. During his Michigan career, he appeared in 26 games with 13 appearances as a reserve linebacker.
In 2024, Hood appeared in 11 games with 8 appearances at linebacker, recording 9 tackles and one for loss. During Michigan’s 15-0 National Championship season in 2023, he appeared in 12 games with 6 linebacker nods, making 13 tackles and forcing a fumble to go along with a quarterback hurry. He made 5 game appearances in 2021 and 2022 combined with 4 tackles and a pass defended.
Michigan’s linebackers will be coached in 2026 by Alex Whittingham, son of head coach Kyle Whittingham, who joins the program after 8 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He helped the organization to 5 Super Bowl appearances and 3 championships during his time there.
The NCAA transfer portal opened on Jan. 2 and the period runs through Jan. 16. This is the only portal window for this cycle after an offseason rule change.