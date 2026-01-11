Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder declares for the NFL Draft

Michigan had hoped to keep senior Jimmy Rolder for one more year, but the linebacker confirmed today rumblings we days ago — he’s headed to the NFL Draft. Rolder is listed as a projected mid-round pick by most experts after earning second-team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media this year.

Rolder overcame injuries early in his career to thrive as a senior. He was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 27) following a nine-tackle performance in a win over Michigan State in which he dominated, and also shared Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performances against Central Michigan, at Nebraska, against Wisconsin, and against Washington.

The Orland Park, Ill. native finished his career with 10 starts in 41 games, amassing 118 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks. That included 73-7-2 this year along with one interception, one fumble recovery, and three passes broke up.

Rolder committed to Michigan late in the 2022 cycle and played as a true freshman under coach Jim Harbaugh. He saw action in 13 games, special teams in all and at linebacker in nine, finishing with 14 total tackles. He only appeared in six games in 2023 due to injury, but saw action in 12 games and notched 26 tackles in 2024. He was the fifth-highest rated defensive player (83.0) that season for the Wolverines, per Pro Football Focus.

He leaves with no regrets.

“It’s out of our control,” Rolder said after he and his teammates went through a late coaching change. “Life’s not fair. And so things happen, and you just gotta figure out how to move on from that, get over those hurdles. And that’s exactly what this is, just another obstacle. Despite everything that’s been going on, it’s still a program of utmost respect.”

Watch for more on Rolder and other Wolverines’ decision in the days to come.