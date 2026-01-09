Michigan long snapper signee Colton Dermer opts out, commits to Georgia

Michigan has lost another member of its 2026 recruiting class.

Three-star long snapper Colton Dermer quietly asked for a release from his letter of intent and committed to Georgia on Friday morning.

The Phoenix (Ariz.) O’Connor prospect originally picked Michigan over Alabama in June. However, Dermer’s primary recruiter, JB Brown, was fired shortly after National Signing Day last month. Michigan also replaced disgraced former head coach Sherrone Moore with Kyle Whittingham.

At 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, Dermer is ranked as the No. 10 long snapper and No. 2,770 overall recruit nationally this cycle, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 49 overall prospect in the state of Arizona.

Michigan already addressed its need at long snapper by adding Nico Crawford out of the transfer portal this week. Crawford played at Pitt last season and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Michigan has now lost five signees since the firing of Moore — Dermer, Rivals300 wide receiver Brady Marchese, Rivals300 tight end Matt Ludwig, four-star cornerback Andre Clarke and three-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter.