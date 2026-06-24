It was another great night for Michigan basketball, with the “big three” of Morez Johnson Jr., Yaxel Lendeborg, and Aday Mara all going in the top 12 of the NBA Draft. Lendeborg (Golden State) and Mara (Oklahoma City) are both in great positions, but Johnson’s made the most headlines when he went No. 9 to the Dallas Mavericks.

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Dallas, of course, just hired U-M coach Dusty May away from U-M, so Johnson and head coach Dusty May will be reunited. While May likely had some input, it was a franchise decision to draft the former Wolverine with tremendous upside.

“It’s his second day. I think he had a little bit [to do with it], but not too much,” Johnson said on ABC after his name was called. “It’s crazy. We’ve got work to do. Back to work … it’s insane. The ‘Michigan Mavs’ now.”

Later, Johnson Jr. told reporters he was “insanely shocked” to see May leave Michigan for Dallas.

“I did not see it coming at all,” he said. “And now, for him to be my coach again, I’m excited. It’s insane. We just won a National Championship together. I can’t wait to get there and go to work with him again and ultimately win again.

“This moment means a lot to me. I’ve been dreaming about this since I was a little kid. Dallas has always been a place I wanted to go. It’s insane that I’m actually going to Dallas. I’m very grateful for the opportunity, and I’m excited to do it with my coach. We won together this past season, and I’m looking forward to winning with him and the Mavs when I get there.”

The Wolverines finished 37-3 and dominated with what some are calling one of college basketball’s best teams of all time. Despite having three lottery picks, the team never played selfishly — on the contrary, they were connected and put team goals ahead of their own.

May promised them they’d be rewarded in many ways if they did. He proved to be a man of his word.

“Coach Dusty had us very close last year. That was the closest team I ever been a part of,” Johnson said. “Coach May is going to focus on defense and bringing defense to the Mavs. We were the No. 1 defensive team in the country last year. So, I can’t wait to lock in with my brothers.”

He and his former teammates spent some time together in celebration after their dreams were realized Tuesday night.

“It’s crazy. I’m so happy for those guys,” Johnson said. “We talked about it during the season. We got our ultimate goal of winning the National Championship, and we just got drafted together, all lottery picks. I’m proud of my brothers, and I’m very excited to see what our future has for us.”