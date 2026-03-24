Newsstand: Michigan men and women ranked among remaining Sweet 16 teams

Both the Michigan Wolverines men’s and women’s teams are in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament, and ESPN re-ranked them as the bracket gets a few-day reprieve.

U-M’s came in with the No. 2 designation from ESPN.

There was a specific moment Saturday against Saint Louis when everything really crystallized for Michigan. The Wolverines’ 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara had the ball near the top of the 3-point arc in the second half. Morez Johnson Jr. was camped out near the basket, waiting for something to happen. AP All-American Yaxel Lendeborg also waited on the perimeter, where he has shot 48% since the start of the Big Ten tournament. That’s three players 6-foot-9 or taller — three projected first-round picks in the 2026 NBA draft — all waiting to make something happen. The Wolverines are a collective 37% from 3 and have a top-three defense nationally. Only three teams this season have been able to solve the riddle that is Michigan’s dominance. There’s just too many ways this team can beat you.

As for that play? Mara had plenty of options, but he threw it to Johnson for an alley-oop.

The Michigan women were ranked 7th in ESPN’s rank of the remaining squads.

With NC State leading scorer and point guard Zoe Brooks sidelined by an injury, the Wolverines saw a weakness and exposed it. Entering the game ranked 14th in the country in forced turnovers (21 per game), Michigan matched the season average and turned the Wolfpack over 21 times, converting them into 35 points to pull away with a 64-point second half. Olivia Olson led the charge, with all 27 points coming after halftime. The Wolverines’ 92 points were the program’s most in an NCAA tournament game. A full-court press fueled the Wolverines in the first two rounds. Holy Cross and NC State averaged just 0.63 points per possession against the press. The core group of sophomores — Olson, Syla Swords, Mila Holloway and Te’Yala Delfosse — produced the ninth-most-prolific offense in the country this season and will now play in their first Sweet 16.

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Most wins by B1G schools, last 10 NCAA tourneys:



– Michigan: 19

– Purdue: 18

– Michigan St: 15

– UCLA: 13

– Oregon: 12

– Illinois: 8

– Wisconsin: 7

– Maryland: 7

– Iowa: 5

– USC: 5

– Ohio St: 3

– N'Western: 3

– Nebraska: 2

– Minnesota: 1

– Washington: 1

– Rutgers: 1

– Penn St: 1 — Scott Bell (@sbell021) March 23, 2026

WEST SECOND ROUND (Expected score as 50% of vote)



4 – Michigan (52.5%)

8 – Northern Iowa (47.5%)@UmichBballMGRs@UNIManagers — Manager Games (@ManagerGames_) March 23, 2026

Michigan headlines of the day

Four takeaways from Dusty May’s radio show: A play that will be remembered for a long time, and ‘we expected to be here’

WATCH: Michigan re-establishes itself as title favorite, looking ahead and more

Michigan coach Dusty May shares thoughts on Alabama, going ‘way back’ with Nate Oats

Tales from the road: Inside Michigan’s dominant weekend in Buffalo

The Blueprint: Ron Bellamy’s return excites Top 100 WRs, Michigan high school coaches