Michigan NFL Draft tracker: Where every Wolverine was picked (plus UDFAs)

Even without a first-round pick, the Michigan Wolverines are well represented across the 2026 NFL Draft weekend. Six products of the Maize and Blue came off the board in the 257 picks over three days.

Here’s a complete, updated look at where every Wolverine was selected — or signed — as the league’s newest class takes shape. The live tracker of undrafted free agent signings can be viewed below and wil be updated throughout Saturday and Sunday.

Michigan NFL Draft picks in the 2026 class

EDGE Derrick Moore -> Second round, No. 44 overall (Detroit Lions)

TE Marlin Klein -> Second round, No. 59 overall (Houston Texans)

EDGE Jaishawn Barham -> Third round, No. 92 overall (Dallas Cowboys)

LB Jimmy Rolder -> Fourth round, No. 118 overall (Detroit Lions)

TE/FB Max Bredeson -> Fifth round, No. 159 overall (Minnesota Vikings)

DT Rayshaun Benny –> Seventh round, No. 250 overall (Baltimore Ravens)

U-M undrafted free agent live tracker