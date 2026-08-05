Michigan OC Jason Beck likes Bryce Underwood's fall camp starting point: 'He's picked everything up'

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Wolverines offensive coordinator Jason Beck spoke to the media at Schembechler Hall fresh off the practice field for the first time in fall camp and is happy with where they are starting with sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Underwood, a former No. 1 overall recruit, has been tabbed as arguably the single-most important player on the Michigan roster this season for a team with College Football Playoff aspirations. One day and one morning without full pads on is hardly enough to make any definitive statements on his progress.

That said, Beck is happy with the starting point one month out from the season opener against Western Michigan.

“It’s so early, just one day,” Beck said on Wednesday in Ann Arbor. “I don’t want to overstate what I’ve seen from today’s practice, but what’s really impressive about Bryce is he’s a really hard worker. He’s picked everything up. When we’re out there — this was true in spring and today — we’re trying to challenge and attack the defense. We do a lot, and it’s not that Bryce doesn’t know what he’s doing… he clearly studies, prepares, works hard, learns, and is a smart kid. Now it’s just a matter of getting all the reps we can to prepare him for everything.

“When we left spring, we wanted to focus on certain things with his drop and his feet, and that looked good today. He’s been really working on that, focused on that. There’s been a lot going into it, and I hope we continue to see that. Today is shoulder pads and helmets, so you’re never in the heat of it — that’s when it matters, when everything’s flying and happening around you, and being able to work the pocket, good base, when to take off, when to hold in there. That’s extremely hard, high-level, challenging stuff to do, and that’s what we’ve been focused on improving.

“Good first day, but we’ll see how everything goes through camp.”

Underwood has spent much of the offseason working with quarterback gurus and has trained with Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. Beck said that can be positive for development, but also potentially detrimental if you’re getting too many varying opinions.

“When I was a player, we’d do all this stuff, and then the second you played football, you just did what you normally did and it goes out the window,” Beck said. “That’s why it’s so hard and so challenging, because the last thing you’re thinking about is that. You’re seeing the defense, you’re reading the coverage, you’re doing that. You’re not thinking about all this other stuff — it’s a little bit instinctive, a little bit feel.

“He’s done some stuff with a private quarterback guy, which is great, and [quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr.] has done a great job being in communication, going out to some of those sessions, so everybody’s on the same page with what we want to do and want to accomplish. The last thing we want is two different things — that’s been important, having one message, one voice.

“You can only imagine how many people try to tell him something when he’s grabbing lunch or who knows what. We just want people on the same page about what can help him most to make improvements.”

Underwood’s usage in the offense

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham said last week at Big Ten Football Media Days in Chicago that the staff is largely happy with where Underwood’s at heading into his second collegiate fall camp.

“We as coaches, and in particular Coach Jason Beck, our coordinator, feel very good about where he is,” Whittingham said last Thursday. “He’s got some more things that we’ve got to work on, but he’s cleaned up some of the footwork in the pocket, his read progressions, pocket presence. And one thing about Bryce as well, he does a really good job of throwing accurate balls on the move.

“So we’ve got to make sure we, as coaches, structure that in and, you know, change the launch point for him and, and also involve him in the run game. He’s a very capable runner. And so a lot of what we did with Devon Dampier last year in Utah is what you’re gonna see Bryce do in some of those things this year.”

Dampier threw for 2,490 yards with 24 touchdowns and 5 interceptions last year, completing 63.5% of his throws while also running 146 times for 835 yards and 10 touchdowns. Underwood threw for 2,429 yards with 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, while running 88 times for 392 yards and 8 scores.

Beck, who worked with Dampier at both Utah in 2025 and New Mexico in 2024, addressed the general similarities between the two signal-callers.

“They’re similar in that they’re both athletic,” Beck said. “They can use their feet as part of the run game to be a threat to the defense. Different in that every quarterback has their own strengths, their own weaknesses, how they do things.

“Bryce is a big, physical kid. Devin was more quick, make-you-miss. But they’re both a threat. They can pull it, they can create. If things are breaking down, if things are covered, they can extend plays. Working the scramble drill and the rules for when the quarterback gets in the scramble drill to get open was a big part of the success we had with Devin, and a big part of what we’re working on developing for when things happen — all the scramble drill rules.

“There are a lot of similarities in the run game, scramble drill, creating and extending plays, and there are a lot of differences as well.”

Michigan has been pretty public about its desire to use Underwood more as a dual-threat quarterback, but there’s no hard-and-fast formula to how that will be applied. Beck says it will fluctuate.

“Case by case, each week, depending on what the defense is doing,” Beck said on knowing when to run the quarterback. “There’s a balance of how much you do it, who you’re playing, the scheme, the approach. There’s a lot that goes into being smart about that. The quarterback can easily end up with the ball a lot regardless, just scrambling and this and that, so we want to be smart about that and be able to control it.”

A note on Michigan’s backup situation

Freshman quarterback Tommy Carr enters camp as the No. 2 quarterback after a strong spring. He was also force-fed snaps due to some depth questions in spring. LSU transfer Colin Hurley left the program after a few spring practices, and Colorado State transfer Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi did not enroll until this summer.

Fowler-Nicolosi, who has started 28 career games at CSU, now adds some competition and will be in the mix for the backup job, per Beck.

“We want him to bring competition, depth, to be a guy in the mix with Tommy for who’s going to be that next guy up,” Beck said. “You can sit in meetings, watch film, do this and that, but there’s nothing like the live bullets, like today on the field. So it’s a matter of how fast he can get going at the speed and thought process of the new offense.

“I love all the experience he has, all the reps he’s played, and being out there is a huge benefit and a huge strength, and a big part of why we brought him in. It’ll be interesting to see how that unfolds this fall.”