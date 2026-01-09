Michigan offensive lineman Ty Haywood entering transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines freshman offensive lineman Ty Haywood has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos.

Haywood has four seasons of eligibility remaining after redshirting this season.

Michigan landed Haywood late in last year’s recruiting cycle as a four-star prospect and the No. 48 recruit in the country, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was rated as the No. 8 offensive tackle and No. 11 player in the state of Texas. Prior to his U-M commitment, he was pledged to Alabama under head coach Kalen DeBoer.

U-M dismissed offensive line coach Grant Newsome during the transition from Sherrone Moore to Kyle Whittingham, opening the door for several in the trenches to enter the transfer now. Now, Haywood becomes a once-promising young piece that will try to pay off his potential elsewhere.