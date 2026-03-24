Michigan on high alert for Alabama's tempo, three-point prowess in Sweet Sixteen

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Wolverines are gearing up for a Sweet Sixteen showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday at United Center in Chicago (7:35, TBS). Both teams were explosive offensively in their opening-round wins, which should make for some fireworks this weekend.

Alabama is one of two teams left in the NCAA Tournament field that plays a faster tempo than Michigan, and is the fastest left, ranking 4th on KenPom. It is a program that will also shoot the threes on high volume, having hit 19 of them in their 90-65 win over Texas Tech in the Round of 32.

Michigan and head coach Dusty May are on high alert, given that it has been susceptible to hot three-point shooting throughout the year.

“[Their tempo and three-point shooting are] obvious,” May said on Tuesday at Crisler Center. “They’ll shoot 40 or 50. They take good shots. They’re not going to shoot a lot of contested mid-range shots. They’re going to get to the rim and we’re going to try to do our best not to let their shots go in.”

But Michigan will come at you in waves, too. That’s a trait plenty of No. 1 seeds have had over the years. The Wolverines experienced it last year against the top overall seed in Auburn, who used a 39-15 run in the second half to grab a 78-65 win over U-M in a pseudo-home game in the Sweet Sixteen in Atlanta.

The shoe is on the other foot this time as Michigan carries a 1-seed into Chicago, where the crowd should be pretty pro-Maize and Blue.

“Obviously, the atmosphere will be in our favor this year, where it wasn’t last year,” May said. “But, when you get to this point, how do you match up with the other team? How can you exploit their weaknesses? How can you keep your weaknesses from being exploited?

“I don’t think there’s any magic that you learn from the year before. It’s two really good basketball teams that are going to be competing at a high level, and there are some differences, but there are a lot of similarities, as well. I think there are only a few teams in the top 25 in tempo at the Power Five level, and they’re one of the few that are actually faster than us. So, a lot of the metrics line up, much like Saint Louis, with trying to accomplish the same thing; we’re just doing it a little bit differently because of personnel.”

Alabama will likely come into this game without starting point guard Aden Holloway, who is dealing with a marijuana-related legal issue that kept him out of the opening weekend. Regardless, the Tide got themselves into good offense last weekend and have plenty for Michigan to still prepare for.

“Their playmaking [is impressive],” May said. “I think [Labaron] Philon is as creative a playmaker as there is in college basketball. Their ability to make threes off the bounce and off the catch is unique, but their spacing is also. We do it some, but not nearly as much as them, and Saint Louis does it, as well, where they’ll space their five men to the corners and play guard-to-guard ball screens, and they’re pretty creative with the angles and the speed of them and the spacing with it.

“They’re going to try to take advantage of matchups. They’re going to try to create creases. But I think just the playmaking that they have and the range that their guys shoot it with — they have deep, deep range, which makes that court look even bigger. And, with our size, we typically want to make it look as small as we can.”