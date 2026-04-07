Michigan out-grits UConn to win first national title since 1989

INDIANAPOLIS – The Michigan Wolverines are national champions for the first time since 1989.

Michigan closed out its 2025-26 campaign with a 69-63 win over the UConn Huskies in front of a crowd of over 70,000 at Lucas Oil Stadium, most decked out in Maize and Blue, as confetti fell in the home of the Indianapolis Colts, and a long-overdue title.

Here’s the recap from Monday night’s game.

First half

UConn won the opening tipoff, but Michigan scored first in the national title game on a layup from Morez Johnson Jr. at the 18:24 mark. Eventually, it would build its advantage to 9-4 at the under-16 media timeout (15:41) with Elliot Cadeau recording 5 early points, and Johnson having 4. Not much would happen over the next few minutes, but the Wolverines would hold an 11-10 advantage at the second media timeout. UConn would tie the game after the break after splitting a pair of free throws with 11:57 to go.

The two squads would only make three field goals apiece from there, but one of them was a triple for UConn, which gave it a 3-point lead at 16-13 with 10:23 to go in the half. Michigan used a 6-2 run between the 10:10 and 6:47 marks to take the lead back at 19-18, followed by a pair of Alex Karaban free throws for UConn to put the Huskies back up 1 at 20-19 with 6:24 to go. 7 seconds later, Yaxel Lendeborg scored his first two points of the night on a pair of foul shots.

The two teams would trade the lead over the next three minutes before a hook-and-hold on Karaban sent Johnson to the line for a pair of free throws with 3:16 to go to tie the game. 10 seconds later, Lendeborg got into the paint for a layup, followed by an Aday Mara layup capped off a 6-0 run to give the Wolverines a 29-25 lead with 2:31 to go.

Solo Ball hit a three-pointer for UConn to pull the deficit within one before a 4-0 run by the Wolverines, capped off by a Roddy Gayle Jr. putback dunk with 28 seconds to go. Tarris Reed split a pair of free throws with 2 seconds to go to trim the Michigan lead to 33-29.

HALFTIME: Michigan 33, UConn 29

Second half

Michigan started the half with a pair of Nimari Burnett free throws after getting fouled on a dunk attempt, which extended the Wolverines’ advantage to 6 points 29 seconds into the half. UConn trimmed the lead to 5 at 15:29 to go on a Braylon Mullins jump shot before an and-1 for Lendeborg before the under-16 media timeout. After making his foul shot, the Wolverines would take a 41-33 lead with 15:16 to go.

UConn and Michigan traded buckets at 14:50 and 14:22, including a jumper from Trey McKenney, Michigan’s first points outside of the paint on the night. Karaban matched with a jumper at the other end before a 5-0 run from Cadeau, including the Wolverines’ first triple of the game with 12:56 to go, pushing the lead to 48-37 Wolverines as Hurley called a timeout for the Huskies. After two UConn free throws, U-M would hold a 48-39 advantage at the under-12 media timeout (11:33).

UConn would make a push from there, using an 8-2 run to get the game back to within 5 with 8:24 to go. A lob from Gayle to Mara extended the lead back to 7 at 52-45 for the Wolverines with 7:43 to go before the under-8 media timeout (7:16).

The lob was the first bucket of a 6-0 run for the Wolverines, who used two McKenney free throws and a Lendeborg layup to go up 56-45 with 5:44 to go. Mullins hit a three for the Huskies at the 5:23 mark before a Hurley timeout with the score at 56-48.

Lendeborg picked up a bucket at 5:01, followed by another Mullings three-pointer with 4:40 left. Two Lendeborg free throws pushed the lead back out to 9 with 4:13 to go. Michigan held a 60-51 lead at the final media timeout with 3:48 to go.

Free throws from Reed for UConn and Cadeau for Michigan kept the lead at 9 for the Wolverines with 2:45 left. Karaban hit a three to cut it to a 6-point game with 2:30 left, and the Huskies nearly cut it to 4 on a fast break before a deflection that led to Michigan’s ball going the other way. McKenney sunk a triple with 1:50 left to push the lead back to 9 at 65-56 before another Hurley timeout.

Reed made two free throws out of the timeout for the Huskies, followed by two Cadeau makes and two Karaban makes with 53 seconds left. Michigan held a 67-60 lead with 48.5 seconds left.

Solo Ball banked in a three for the Huskies with 37 seconds remaining to cut the lead to 67-63. McKenney hit a pair of free throws with 13 seconds to go, and a stop at the other end and a Gayle hurl down the floor clinched the title for the Maize and Blue.

FINAL: Michigan 69, UConn 63

Final Michigan vs. UConn box score, statistics