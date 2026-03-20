WATCH: Michigan players preview Saint Louis matchup, more

BUFFALO, NY – The Michigan Wolverines returned to KeyBank Center on Friday to prepare for their Round of 32 matchup against the No. 9 seed Saint Louis Billikens on Saturday. SLU blew Georgia off the floor, 102-77, and caught the attention of more than just the Michigan locker room.

The Wolverines are on high alert for a team that appears to have the ingredients to upset them on Saturday, and players know some of the lapses on defense experienced against Howard cannot materialize again.

“I think we learned a lot from yesterday,” Michigan junior center Aday Mara said. “We learned that we cannot relax against these teams. I think we’re ready for tomorrow’s game.”

“…The talent that they have on their team, one through five, they all can shoot like the same. They are a very efficient team on offense. They know what to do, so they’re gonna be like hard to guard. And they’re also a good defensive team. So we have to do a good job tomorrow to get past to the next round.

Media sessions from the Michigan locker room can be viewed using the embedded players here or on our YouTube channel.

Saturday’s game between Michigan and Saint Louis tips off at 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS. Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson and Allie LaForce will be on the call for the first matchup of the Round of 32. The winner will advance to the Sweet Sixteen in Chicago next Friday.

Michigan graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg

Sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr.

Senior guard Roddy Gayle Jr.

Senior guard Charlie May