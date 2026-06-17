Podcast: Too high or too low? Phil Steele position rankings breakdown, plus recruiting intel with Ethan McDowell

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas start the show by breaking down where Michigan’s position groups rank in Phil Steele’s national unit rankings, before our recruiting reporter, Ethan McDowell, joins to preview Victors Weekend and give more intel (Michigan on commit watch?!). We finish with thoughts on Michigan basketball, including an update on L.J. Cason’s rehab and potential role for this season.

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