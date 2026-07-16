Michigan president comments on AD Warde Manuel, investigation report after regents meet

Michigan Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel’s job status, nor the university’s Jenner & Block report, were discussed during Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting in Traverse City.

U-M had been adamant all week that the findings of the report, which has yet to be publicly disclosed, and Manuel’s future were not items on the agenda, despite reporting earlier this week that it was expected to be the case.

The meeting was livestreamed, but the broadcast was cut early due to audio issues that persisted throughout the entire meeting.

MLive’s Sam Jane was present at the meeting and had an exchange with Michigan president Domenico Grasso, who called Manuel “the best athletic director in the country” after men’s basketball won the national championship:

Q: You called Warde Manuel the best AD in the country a few months ago. Do you have any reservations about that statement now or do you still feel confident in that?

Grasso: Warde is one of the best athletic directors in the country.

Q: Is there an update on providing a status update of the investigation? Will the results be released to the public?

Grasso: Uh, that’s under consideration. We’re still thinking about it.”

After Michigan fired former head football coach Sherrone Moore for cause in December after findings of an inappropriate relationship with Paige Shiver, his assistant, it commissioned the Jenner & Block law firm to investigate the athletic department culture and practices.

The cost of that investigation continues to balloon, with the most recent reporting suggesting it has crossed the $12 million threshold. There is no physical copy of the report, and only select administrators have been orally briefed on the findings.

Manuel’s involvement comes in the form of what he knew, or did not know, about Moore and Shiver’s relationship. It’s been speculated that Manuel and Michigan have been working on a buyout or negotiated exit, but the embattled athletic director went on the offensive earlier this week, saying only that he’s not sure what the future holds.

Both The Wall Street Journal and The Athletic released additional reporting on Tuesday, shedding light on Manuel’s alleged knowledge of the relationship between Moore and Shiver, who were involved in an inappropriate relationship that cost Moore his job last December. Shiver is suing Michigan for the release of the report’s findings.

“I don’t know what the future is going to be and how long I’ll be in this position,” Manuel told WTKA host Sam Webb on Tuesday. “I do know that I’m here today and I do know that I’m going to be here tomorrow. And I do feel confident in the things I have done here at Michigan. Not for me, not for Warde – but on behalf of the University of Michigan, our student-athletes, our coaches, our staff, our fans, our donors, to drive success with our student-athletes academically and athletically.

“I’ve had several conversations over the last six or seven months about the future and things that have happened and different opportunities and different ways that things could go. There’s no doubt about it. I’m not going to hide from that conversation that occurs. But as it relates to where things are going to go, I’m not 100% certain.”



