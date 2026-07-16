Podcast: Michigan president comments on rumors, Mike Boynton Jr. makes first staff hire

Thursday’s Michigan Board of Regents meeting came and went without any sort of update or mention of athletic director Warde Manuel and the Jenner & Block investigation into the department. It did, however, come with audio issues and a stream that was cut off early.

TheWolverine.com’s Anthony Broome and Chris Balas discuss the latest with Manuel’s status, Mike Boynton Jr. hiring Mike Martin as an assistant and some offensive line talk to end the show.

RELATED: Michigan president comments on AD Warde Manuel, investigation report after regents meet

Topics discussed include:

(00:00) Intro/Wolverine Magazine

(4:59) Warde Manuel update: Michigan president speaks, no AD matters discussed during BOR meeting

(12:52) ZenAI Ad

(14:08) Men’s hoops hires Mike Martin from Brown as assistant, other rumblings

(25:23) BETMGM ad

(26:35) Michigan offensive line progress under Kyle Whittingham, Jim Harding

We are sponsored today by:

TheWolverineOnDemand.com – Get your copy of our Michigan basketball national title commemorative edition or Michigan football preview today!

ZenAI – http://bit.ly/zenAI_bpp_wolverine

BetMGM – Download the BetMGM app and sign up using bonus code ON3. Deposit at least $10 and place your first wager on any game. You will receive up to $1500 in bonus bets if your bet loses! AND your code for 50% Off An Annual Subscription to the On3 College Sports Network in your BetMGM Inbox once your first bet is placed.