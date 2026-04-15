Michigan president update: Kent Syverud will no longer serve after brain cancer diagnosis

University of Michigan president-elect Kent Syverud was set to begin his time as the school’s 16th president soon, but that will no longer happen.

Both Michigan and Syverud released statements on Wednesday stating a brain cancer diagnosis will prevent him from taking on the role, and that the search for the school’s next president is again underway. Domenico Grasso will continue to hold the interim position while the search is underway.

Regent chair Mark Bernstein released a video statement on Wednesday morning, saying:

“Today, on behalf of my colleagues on the board, I am sharing with you an update about our presidential transition that I wish I didn’t have to give. We recently celebrated Kent Syverud’s selection to serve as our next president. It was a joyous and historic homecoming.

So it is with a heavy heart, and with Kent’s permission, that I share with you that Kent is currently receiving treatment at Michigan Medicine for a form of brain cancer. As a result, Kent will not be able to serve as our next president.

Our first priority is helping Kent and his family address this challenge. And we will do so with every resource we have. Kent will serve as a Professor of Law at our Law School and a special advisor to the board – because we want him to have every opportunity to serve our university, even under these difficult circumstances.

Domenico Grasso will continue to serve as president until the next president begins their service. The board plans to re-engage a search process as soon as possible. We will share details about this in the coming days. We have no doubt that outstanding candidates will seek an opportunity to lead our great university because, as Kent said earlier this year, “Michigan has been, is now, and must remain the best public research university anywhere.”

Today, our thoughts and prayers are with Kent, his family and those who care for them. We know how deeply Kent loves Michigan. And we love him. His decency. His integrity. His intellect, and his values. We are committed to honoring these values as we move forward together.

Syverud also released a statement on Wednesday:

Dear University of Michigan Community,

I know this is one of the most vibrant and demanding times of the academic year — with final exams, end-of-semester celebrations, and the excitement of commencement just around the corner. I am also aware many of you are currently working on leadership transition plans. I am grateful for a few moments of your time, because I want to share something personal with you.

Last week, I wasn’t feeling well, and I sought care at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse. After further evaluation, I traveled to the University of Michigan to receive additional assessment from their specialists. I want to be straightforward with you: I have been diagnosed with a form of brain cancer.

I am currently undergoing treatment at the University of Michigan. As I shared with the community back in January, I have a deep and personal affiliation with Michigan Medicine. I am where I need to be and I am in excellent hands. I am deeply grateful to the outstanding teams at University of Michigan Medicine and Crouse Hospital and for their extraordinary care. I also want to thank the Michigan Board of Regents and Syracuse University Board of Trustees for the support and compassion they have extended to me and my family.

I am aware that I am one of many, many people who face a diagnosis like this — people who show up each day with courage. I take inspiration from all of them. I want you to know that I am ready to meet this challenge. I am approaching this with optimism, with determination, and with full confidence in the people who are caring for me. I believe in the road ahead, and I intend to walk it with everything I have.

I also find myself reflecting on what this moment has made so vivid to me: the extraordinary gift of great research universities. These institutions, places like Syracuse, like Michigan, exist not only to educate and to discover, but to translate that discovery into care for people when they need it most. I am fortunate, in ways I do not take lightly, to be receiving treatment at one of the finest academic medical centers in the world. That is what research universities make possible. I have spent my career believing in that mission deeply, and I believe in it more than ever now.

While my diagnosis and treatment will prevent me from serving as the 16th President of the University of Michigan, I am deeply moved by the generosity of the Regents, who have invited me to continue contributing as a professor in the Law School and as a special advisor to the Board. My wife Ruth and I look forward with great anticipation to rejoining this remarkable community.

In gratitude,

Kent Syverud