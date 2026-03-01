Michigan Q&A with Rivals national recruiting analyst Allen Trieu

Rivals officially announced Sunday that longtime Midwest recruiting analyst Allen Trieu is joining the network in a national reporting role. Trieu is a legend in the industry, especially in the state of Michigan, and has an extensive history covering the Wolverines.

Here's his introduction to The Wolverine. Trieu is already on The Fort answering questions from our subscribers and will some Michigan recruiting intel to share later today.

What are your first memories of covering Michigan recruiting?

My sophomore year of college at Grand Valley, I was asked to go see Ryan Mallett because he was playing up in Ohio. So I finished Friday morning class and drove to Cincinnati and saw him play.

I had seen him the prior summer at Michigan’s camp. That was probably my first summer covering recruiting. I had no idea what I was doing. There were hundreds of kids out there, but quickly learned just to follow the coaches and they’d lead me to the guys they were really evaluating.

I remember Ryan Van Bergen tearing up that camp and it being cool to me since he was a West Michigan guy.

It was grueling for the first few years because Michigan would do a camp that would run three to four days and there were two sessions a day, so I’d end those weeks very hot and tired. We would do the first session, run to lunch and try to post everything we had then go back for the afternoon then go to dinner and write until we fell asleep. So I’m glad the format is one-days now, but I remember those early days fondly because that’s how I cut my teeth.

Who were some of the biggest hits you’ve had with Michigan recruits – under the radar guys who turned out?

When I was at Scout, we had Jourdan Lewis around a Top 100 player. I think he was No. 101. The rankings may have not directly shown it, but we were very high on Hassan Haskins. Had him ranked pretty highly among the three stars when he had very few offers. In fact, I think Jay Harbaugh even said that he scrolled the rankings and saw Haskins that way. Being a Grand Rapids guy, I felt very convicted about Jalen Mayfield even early in his process and he turned out. Ryan Hayes as well.



What about misses?

He was a four-star, but I wish we had been a little higher on Mazi Smith nationally as he ended up a 1st Rounder. Same with Kenneth Grant, a four-star that should have been higher nationally.

Going back a ways, the one that really hurt me is Frank Clark. If you were around in the Scout days, you know we wrote him up very positively and we just didn’t go up as high with him as we should have because he was a sleeper and we felt his higher three star rating showed he liked him more than the offer list. But we should have raised him up more.

I like going pretty deep in the rankings and we have hit on some walk ons over the years. Being that he was from Grand Rapids, I wish we had gotten a ranking on Bryson Kuzdzal. That one bothers me cause I saw him and knew he was a good player.

What are your thoughts on the current state of Michigan recruiting?

It’s a little early to tell. I’m looking forward to seeing what Coach Whittingham and Dave Peloquin do in their recruiting strategy. I think it will be different than what we are used to. Right now, they’re outside my region more, but I think they’ll work their way back this way and already are. Larry Black gives them another Midwest connection. I think Peloquin will likely put some staff around him that have Midwest ties. But so far, the reaction to them is positive. If you’re a football person, you’re going to like Coach Whittingham and so far, I think the high school coaches who have met him would agree.

Is there a Michigan target in the 2027 class that you find underrated?

I’ll say Tre Britton. He’s tearing it up in National 7-7s and is one of the best route runners I’ve seen in person. He’s produced at Belleville. I just think he’s under appreciated nationally.