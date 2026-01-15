Michigan quarterback Jake Garcia entering NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Jake Garcia has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. After wrapping his fifth collegiate season, he currently does not have eligibility remaining.

Garcia appeared in one game this season in a 66-3 blowout win over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sept. 13 in Ann Arbor.

Michigan was Garcia’s fourth school in five years after starting at Miami (FL) (2021-22), followed by stops at Missouri (2023) and East Carolina (2024). Coming out of high school in California and then Georgia, he committed to USC before flipping to the Hurricanes. Garcia was a four-star prospect and the No. 53 player nationally in 2021 and the 10th-ranked quarterback, per the On3 Industry Ranking.

He played in 15 games with 7 starts in four seasons prior to his time in Ann Arbor, where he’s completed 188-of-310 passes (60.6%) for 2,376 yards and 15 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. Last portal cycle, he joined U-M as the No. 1,075 player and No. 77 quarterback in this transfer portal class, per On3’s Industry Ranking.

Michigan has added two quarterbacks in the transfer portal so far this offseason in former Colorado State signal-caller Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and former LSU QB Colin Hurley. Bryce Underwood will return for his sophomore season as the incumbent starter. Three others are on the roster in sophomore Chase Herbstreit and freshmen Tommy Carr and Brady Smigiel.