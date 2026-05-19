Podcast: Comparing Michigan's recent national titles, hoops sets summer trip, more

The Michigan Wolverines have had a fruitful few seasons of national championships in football and men’s basketball, two defining sports nationally. With the dust settling weeks after the title win and the weather transitioning into the summer months, we decided to reflect on both of them.

The Wolverine’s Anthony Broome, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss the Michigan football and basketball titles, how they compare and how they’ve held up in a short amount of time. Also discussed are the upcoming European trip and fan questions.

RELATED: Michigan basketball announces details of European trip this summer

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your Michigan podcasts.

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