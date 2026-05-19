Michigan Recruiting Intel: What we're hearing on elite CBs Joshua Dobson and Monsanna Torbert

Michigan Recruiting Intel: What we're hearing on elite CBs Joshua Dobson and Monsanna Torbertby: Ethan McDowell1 hour agoethanmmcdowellRead In AppCornelius (N.C.) five-star defensive back Josh Dobson sat atop Clemson's recruiting board at his position for months, also visiting the Tigers on numerous occasions before ultimately giving more consideration to out-of-state programs, as expected. (Ethan McDowell/The Wolverine)Michigan locked in official visits with a couple of elite cornerbacks Monday. Here's the latest intel on their respective recruitments.