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Michigan Recruiting Intel: What we're hearing on elite CBs Joshua Dobson and Monsanna Torbert

On3 imageby: Ethan McDowell1 hour agoethanmmcdowell
Joshua Dobson
Cornelius (N.C.) five-star defensive back Josh Dobson sat atop Clemson's recruiting board at his position for months, also visiting the Tigers on numerous occasions before ultimately giving more consideration to out-of-state programs, as expected. (Ethan McDowell/The Wolverine)

Michigan locked in official visits with a couple of elite cornerbacks Monday. Here's the latest intel on their respective recruitments.

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