Michigan Recruiting Report: 5-star QB buzz, elite '28 targets

Michigan set the groundwork for a busy fall football season during the current summer recruiting dead period. From relationship-building with five-star quarterback Jayden Wade to setting a game day visit with elite in-state offensive tackle Antijuan Wilkes Jr.— the No. 5 recruit in the country— this has been a busy week for the Wolverines.

To update Michigan fans on the latest recruiting buzz around the program, we opened up the mailbag this week. Recruiting insider Ethan McDowell discussed Wade, Wilkes and plenty more elite targets in the 2028 class.

Quarterback recruiting and flip season are pressing topics nationally, so we dove into both of those conversations in-depth. The staff is trying to flip the No. 1 signal-caller in the country, and they’re building a solid relationship with Wade right now. We also discussed other potential five-star targets in the 2028 class and broke down which 2027 commits could potentially compete for early playing time in Ann Arbor.

At the end of the show, we quickly addressed the possibility of fifth-year transfers and why it’s unlikely Michigan will add anyone to the roster during fall camp.

During this episode of The Wolverine’s Michigan Recruiting Report, we answered the following subscriber mailbag questions.

WestCoastWolverine— How many more WR are we looking at for this class?

WolverineCasual— A rundown of the ‘28 QB sitch would be nice

WestCoastWolverine— Number of 5 stars we get next cycle?

Dwalto3— What are your 3 most important position groups that the staff has to address in the next cycle?

Tyler_86— How many of the following 2028 recruits will UM sign? O/U 1.5

Scoot— Should we be concerned with in-state recruiting? Several big names have gone or looking elsewhere

WestCoastWolverine— This cycle who do you think can get on the field the soonest?

GoBlue101— Is there a chance we could get guys in the portal that are fifth-year guys for both basketball and football?