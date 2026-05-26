Michigan Recruiting Report: Allen Trieu talks recent Midwest wins for the Wolverines

Michigan is rolling on the recruiting trail after pulling off a few massive wins in the Midwest recently. The Wolverines are working hard to reaffirm their relationships in their geographic footprint under Kyle Whittingham.

Over the next couple of months, U-M will compete with Oregon and Missouri to land in-state receivers Dakota Guerrant and Tre Britton III. The staff is also pursuing elite in-state athlete Gideon Gash and four-star tight end Anthony Cartwright III.

To break down those recruiting battles and more The Wolverine Recruiting report is back for another episode with Rivals national analyst and Midwest recruiting expert Allen Trieu.

During this episode, host Ethan McDowell and Allen broke down Michigan’s recent wins on the trail, discussing Top 100 wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Rivals300 offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey, Rivals300 defensive back Tavares Harrington, Rivals300 edge rusher Jayce Brewer and three-star athlete Lundon Hampton.

They also took a big-picture approach to discussing the Wolverines’ regional recruiting. What is Whittingham doing right in his first recruiting cycle as head coach?

The second half of the episode starts with a look towards what’s next. Can Michigan pull off a surprise surge for Top 100 athlete Gideon Gash? How close is the gap between U-M and Oregon for Guerrant?

Allen and Ethan wrapped up the episode by answering the following questions from our subscribers:

*** GSpin: Of the 3 Star commits, who are the ones you could see jumping to a 4 star?

*** Taz22goblue: I would be curious on who Allen thinks are some sleepers in Michigan this year

*** WolverineCasual: Who are the headline recruits out of Michigan in ‘28 and ‘29? Early vibes on targets/nontargets for UM?

*** SiennaRobert: Do you guys think Michigan “builds a wall” next year and gets at least 3 of the top-5 in sate kids?

*** Arahma1: Any chance Bryce Kish comes around and solves that playmaker-sized hole in Michigan’s linebacker recruiting?