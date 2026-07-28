Michigan Recruiting Report: An early look at flip season, '28 QBs

Most of the nation’s four and five-star recruits have already made their respective college commitments. Michigan and plenty of other programs still have spots to fill in their 2027 classes, so it’s safe to expect a busy flip season this fall.

With high school football preseason underway and college football camp on the horizon, recruiting buzz will pick up again soon. The Wolverines are hoping to land at least one more receiver, defensive lineman, safety and linebacker to the class.

To set the stage for a busy fall, we opened up the mailbag to subscribers to ask any pressing questions. Topics ranged from Oregon wide receiver commit Dakota Guerrant to class of 2028 quarterback recruiting.

On this episode of The Wolverine’s Michigan Recruiting Report

This week’s episode was a Q&A episode from our subscribers on The Fort message board. Join The Wolverine now for $1 for your first five days and then 50 percent off for the next year. In this episode, host Ethan McDowell answered the following questions.

*** WolverineCasual— Could you remind us how you expect the class to fill out? 5 more guys where? Also any seniors that could rise that you have your eye on?

*** Steve85— As of today, your top 3 flip targets in terms of possibility?

*** TP20— Any commits you are hearing are looking elsewhere and what is your level of concern? I’d imagine that some agents will be looking for bigger deals from other schools as the high school season gets going. Has to be very difficult to keep an entire class intact.

*** GoBlue101— The WR from Michigan that committed to Oregon, is there still a chance?

*** Stachos— After seeing some of the NIL details, if Beamer gets canned how likely is it we circle back to Dobson? That’s a lot of money for an incoming freshman.

*** Dwalto3— Of the current 27’s who do you think will show the most improvement during their senior season?

*** GoBlueCrew— Who’s our ‘28 QB? Seems like a lot of names are coming off the board and we trail for many