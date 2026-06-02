Michigan Recruiting Report: Inside Kamden Lopati's Elite 11 performance

Michigan quarterback commit Kamden Lopati traveled to Los Angeles, California, over the weekend for the Elite 11 finals and put his skills to the test alongside 19 other signal-callers from all over the country.

He made Rivals’ final Top 11 at the No. 11 spot and garnered plenty of praise from the national analysts in attendance at the event.

“Lopati did a good job putting his throws in position for wide receivers to make plays and pick up optimal yards after the catch,” Power wrote in his final evaluation. “He also quickly diagnosed coverage busts. The Utah native looks to have tightened up his mechanics a bit over the past few months. It should also be noted that this setting doesn’t fully accentuate Lopati’s skills, as he is a creative improviser on Friday nights.”

One of Rivals’ analysts at the event, Adam Gorney, joined The Wolverine’s Michigan Recruiting Report Tuesday to discuss the Michigan quarterback pledge and much more.

Gorney watched Lopati throughout the weekend and shared his insight on his performance, his skill set overall and peeled back the curtain on what goes into the Elite 11 evaluations by both the official organization and Rivals.

Then, he discussed his recent interview with five-star Georgia quarterback commit Jayden Wade. The top-ranked 2028 signal-caller plans on visiting Michigan soon, and he dove into the latest buzz around his recruitment.

Gorney and host Ethan McDowell also broke down Rivals300 cornerback Darius Johnson’s commitment to Michigan and an upcoming official visit from Rivals300 offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo.

Then, McDowell answered a few subscriber questions:

*** Formerly John Doe: What kept Lopati out of the top 11?

*** Nikses: Do you think that Whittingham will make inroads in all western states or just Utah and California?

*** Scoot: Best guess on the secondary haul in 27’?

**** Blue is Gold: The Wolverines have been linked to some really good prospects. Any destination predictions pertaining to Anthony Cartwright, Josh Dobson, Gideon Gash, Dakota Guerrant, Lincoln Mageo, Seth Tillman, and Monsanna Torbert?