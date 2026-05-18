Michigan recruiting targets rise and fall in '28 Rivals300 update

Michigan has a chance to assemble a pretty special 2028 recruiting class based on how the early recruiting rankings are shaking out. The Wolverines did a great job getting some of the nation’s elite sophomores on campus this spring.

Rivals released an updated batch of 2028 rankings Monday afternoon, and here’s a look at where Michigan’s top targets ended up.

Elite in-state offensive tackle Anitjuan Wilkes checked in at No. 6 nationally and remained the top-ranked tackle in the country. He’s right on the cusp of five-star territory. Michigan recently offered Top 100 wide receiver Lorenzo McMullen out of Ohio, and he’s very interested in the Wolverines. He ranks No. 11 nationally.

Blue-chip safety Gaige Weddle, the son of former NFL and Utah star Eric Weddle, ranks No. 13 nationally. He visited in April. Jaylen Addai, another elite receiver prospect who checked in at No. 14, is also a prospect to know for the 2028 cycle.

Michigan is once again in the mix for the No. 1 running back in the country. The Wolverines hosted Kevin Hartsfield (No. 21 nationally) this spring. Rapidly rising defensive lineman Simon Nuamah picked up a U-M offer during a spring game visit, and he climbed more than 200 spots to No. 27 nationally in this update.

Elite in-state quarterback Donald Tabron II is the No. 4 quarterback and No. 37 recruit overall. He also visited for the spring game. Fellow class of 2028 quarterback target Lukas Prock ranks No. 55.

Michigan recently offered elite Utah tackle Maui Tonoata. He’s the No. 39 recruit in the class. Elite in-state receiver Deandre Bidden now ranks No. 43 nationally. He visited the Wolverines several times this spring. In-state edge rusher Jayden Bell remained in the Top 50 at no. 49.

Tytan McNeal is the No. 2 tight end in the nation and the No. 60 recruit overall. He enjoyed his spring trip to Ann Arbor. Priority quarterback Neimann Lawrence (No. 62), electric Chicagoland receiver Marshaun Thornnton (No. 63) and in-state athlete Camden Noe (No. 68) round out the Michigan targets in the Top 75. All three visited U-M in the spring.

Judah Blair is a Top 100 linebacker out of Ohio who plans on visiting Michigan in June. The Wolverines hosted Georgia defensive lineman Isaac Kalubi Lukuni this spring, and he jumped from unranked to No. 84 nationally.

Michigan recently offered Top 100 quarterback Tristin Gaines out of Texas. He’s the No. 87 recruit in the country. Linebacker Brayden Bonik from Texas and edge rusher Major Stokes from Utah both visited the Wolverines this spring and checked in at No. 117 and No. 118 in the rankings respectively.

Legacy edge rusher Asa Burch, the son of former Wolverine Alfie Burch, checked in at No. 125. Recently offered ‘28 quarterback Kaden Craft ranks No. 133. He’s interested in the Wolverines. A couple of blue-chip Utah prep standouts— tackle Toa Feinga (No. 144) and wide receiver Dennis Tua’one (No. 150)— will likely be priority targets for the Wolverines next cycle.

Top priority ‘28 athlete Cartae Ligon ranks No. 159. He’s a key target for Tony Alford next cycle. Coveted edge rusher George Parkinson IV visited in the spring and ranks No. 176 overall. Michigan also hosted tight end Ridge Janes, the No. 186 recruit in the country.

Chicagoland defensive lineman Caleb Tucker ranks No. 198. He plans on visiting Michigan soon. The Wolverines hosted and offered blue-chip linebacker Liam Conlon this spring. He’s the No. 222 recruit in the country.

Defensive lineman Chase Foster II has always been very interested in Michigan, and he’s the No. 237 recruit in his class. Heavily recruited safety Drake Coellner (No. 284) and coveted offensive tackle Mataio Fano (No. 300) round out the Rivals300.