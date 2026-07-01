Michigan set to retain elite transfer center Moustapha Thiam after Dusty May departure

Michigan Wolverines transfer center Moustapha Thiam will stay in Ann Arbor to play the 2026-27 season, On3’s Joe Tipton confirmed on Tuesday night. Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports was the first on the development.

It’s another massive retention win for the Wolverines after head coach Dusty May left on June 22 for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA. Interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr. is expected to lead the team next season and has been given another dose of good news on the roster.

Thiam is expected to start for Michigan, along with star guards Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney, both of whom have confirmed over the last week they will remain in Ann Arbor under Boytnon next season.

With the interim tag currently on Boynton, Michigan players can enter the transfer portal for 15 days starting July 24, until or unless a permanent coach is named. In that scenario, the portal would open five days later.

Thiam, On3’s No. 13 overall portal prospect and No. 3 center, started 31 games this season for the Cincinnati Bearcats, ranking second on the team with 12.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, which earned him All-Big 12 honorable mention honors. He is also a terrific rim protector, recording 50 blocks this season, along with 9 double-doubles, 21 double-figure scoring outings and 7 double-digit rebounding games. Thiam was 145-of-253 (57.3%) from 2-point range this year and made 15 threes on the year on 52 attempts (28.8%). Other schools in the mix include Kansas, Michigan State, UConn, St. John’s and others.

“Moustapha is someone we’re really excited about,” May said about the star portal center after he signed. “You don’t find many players of his size and ability to move the way he does. He protects the rim, rebounds, runs the floor and changes the game defensively. He’s still improving, too, so we’re ready to get to work.”

This story is developing.