Michigan signee Lincoln Cosby staying in Ann Arbor after Dusty May departure

Michigan Wolverines incoming freshman forward Lincoln Cosby is staying with the program despite Dusty May’s departure for the NBA, he told On3 | Rivals’ Joe Tipton on Friday morning.

It is another retention win for interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr., who is working to keep a top-10 roster together despite the coaching change. Cosby, who reclassified from the 2027 class and was a top-10 prospect, currently ranks No. 49 in the country and a four-star recruit. He is coming off an ACL injury, but with the recently passed 5-in-5 rule, he will no longer be subject to a redshirt season.

Cosby averaged 15.2 points per game on the Pro16 circuit last summer and joins the program as another versatile forward for the staff to mold towards the future. Other schools that offered include Cincinnati, Louisville, Houston, Alabama, Ohio State, Florida State, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Auburn, Georgia, Kentucky.

“Lincoln has great size, athleticism and versatility, and he impacts the game in a lot of ways,” May said after Cosby signed. “He can defend multiple positions, rebound, run the floor, and make plays with the ball in his hands. We’re excited to support him through his rehab process and help him come back even stronger.”

Cosby cited U-M’s ability to do creative things with athletic, versatile forwards as the biggest reason for his decision this past winter, and he could be the next in line as a do-it-all forward that can handle some guard responsibilities in Michigan’s system.

“How they utilize their big, skilled forwards with versatility … I felt like I saw myself playing and producing in that type of system,” Cosby said after his commitment, via Jeff Borzello.

Cosby is the latest to affirm his status with the Wolverines, joining guard Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney and big men transfers Moustapha Thiam and JP Estrella. The transfer portal opens for 15 days on July 24 for Michigan players due to the coaching change.