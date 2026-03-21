Michigan slams 9-seed Saint Louis, advances to Sweet Sixteen

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines are headed to the Sweet Sixteen after taking down No. 9 seed Saint Louis 95-72 in the Round of 32 on Saturday and improving their record 33-3 on the season.

It is the 7th-straight tournament appearance where Michigan has advanced to the Sweet Sixteen.

All-American forward Yaxel Lendeborg led the team with 25 points, while big men Aday Mara and Morez Johnson Jr. had 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Here’s the recap from Saturday’s Round of 32 showdown in Buffalo.

First half

Michigan won the opening tip to start the game in Buffalo, and the first 4:02 was as advertised. The teams started the game 9-of-12 from the floor, and Michigan went on a 6-0 run down 10-7 to take a 13-10 lead by the under-16 media timeout, which came via a turnover from the Billikens. Michigan surged out to a 20-12 lead, including a fastbreak basket on a beautiful lob from Yaxel Lendeborg to Aday Mara, but the Billikens would respond with a 9-0 run to take a 21-20 lead by the under-12 timeout with 11:14 to go.

Coming out of the timeout, Elliot Cadeau hit a three-pointer to put the Wolverines back ahead 23-21, followed by an and-1 at the other end for SLU to put them back in front 24-23. The Billikens would extend their advantage to 27-23 at the 10:22 mark before a 7-0 run, headlined by a nifty no-look pass from Cadeau to freshman guard Trey McKenney for a 3-pointer, to take a 30-27 lead. Michigan was up 30-29 at the under-8 media timeout (7:28) before adding two more points on a pair of Morez Johnson Jr. free throws (32-29).

After Saint Louis got the deficit back down to one at 32-31, Michigan rattled off a 10-3 spurt to go ahead at 42-34 at the final media timeout with 3:41 to go. A 4-0 burst after that put the Wolverines up a first-half high 12 points at 46-34. Saint Louis used a 5-0 run of its own to cut the deficit to 46-39 with 24 seconds to play. A pair of Lendeborg free throws sent the Wolverines into the locker room up 48-39 with 5 seconds to play.

HALFTIME: Michigan 48, Saint Louis 39

Second half

Michigan started the half with possession and got an easy bucket inside for Johnson to push its lead up to 11. However, SLU would start to get going offensively, hitting 4 threes and winning the first portion 16-13 before the first media timeout at 14:17. The Wolverines would hold onto a 61-55 lead at that point.

Over the next few minutes, both the Wolverines and Billikens would go back and forth as SLU tried to claw its way back into the game. A Lendeborg fast break dunk would put Michigan up 66-57 and send the bench into a frenzy before a split pair of free throws at the other end by SLU. The Wolverines followed it up with a 7-0 run over the next 47 seconds, taking a 15-point lead at 73-58 with 10:32 to go, forcing a Saint Louis timeout.

Michigan won the next few minutes, too, pushing its lead out to 18 points by the under-8 media timeout (7:13 to go), up 81-63. The Wolverines would continue to add to their lead over the next few minutes, eventually going up by as many as 25 points at 69-54 with 5:17 remaining after a Lendeborg triple. At the final media timeout, the Wolverines led 90-70 (2:30).

After the bench was emptied, Oscar Goodman closed out the game with 3 points and a block before Howard Eisley Jr. ran out the clock, securing a 95-72 victory and a trip back to Chicago for the Midwest Regional Sweet Sixteen.

FINAL: Michigan 95, SLU 72

Michigan vs. Saint Louis box score, final stats