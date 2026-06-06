Newsstand: Michigan Stadium named a top-10 place to watch college football game

Tweets Of The Day

Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman drafted the top venues in college football, and Michigan Stadium came in No. 8.

Full list:

1. Rose Bowl (UCLA and host of Rose Bowl)

2. Tiger Stadium (Louisiana State)

3. Beaver Stadium (Penn State)

4. The Swamp (Florida)

5. Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame)

6. Autzen Stadium (Oregon)

7. Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)

8. Michigan Stadium (Michigan)

9. Rice-Eccles Stadium (Utah)

10. Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn)

Andy and I did a two-person draft ot the best places to watch a college football game. Who won? pic.twitter.com/qkijlmeLvn — Ari Wasserman (@AriWasserman) June 5, 2026

A look at The Big House in EA Sports College Football 27.

FIRST LOOK: @EASPORTSCollege was revealed last night, and the Wolverines are looking good inside The Big House 👀〽️



(🎥 | Civil/YT) pic.twitter.com/ulKdzRtBnU — Champ Media (@ChampMediaCo) June 5, 2026

The Michigan football program thanks donor Matt Lester for making the team retreat up north possible.

Events like this team retreat wouldn't be possible without the generosity of Matt Lester and his staff who graciously donate their time, money, and resources to help us be the leaders and best! pic.twitter.com/ttGUfKwLf0 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 5, 2026

Michigan senior point guard Elliot Cadeau is one of the top 10 returning players in college basketball, according to Fox Sports’ Michael Cohen.

RETWEET if your team has a player on @Michael_Cohen13's Top 10 returning players list 👀 pic.twitter.com/RiAQMbVcVH — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) June 4, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Link came back and he played a little tackle and he played guard, so he was kind of a swing guy for us the last two weeks. And he’s a pretty good football player.”

— Michigan assistant offensive line coach Mike Lynch on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast with Jon Jansen

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan OL dominoes and why Evan Link is one of the most important players on offense

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan offensive line will be much improved in 2026 … here’s why

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: New 4-star LB target, elite in-state visitor

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ranking Michigan’s 2026 games by difficulty: No. 6, Iowa

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Top 100 Ohio LB Judah Blair planning first Michigan visit