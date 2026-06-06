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Newsstand: Michigan Stadium named a top-10 place to watch college football game

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie1 hour agoCSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman drafted the top venues in college football, and Michigan Stadium came in No. 8.
Full list:
1. Rose Bowl (UCLA and host of Rose Bowl)
2. Tiger Stadium (Louisiana State)
3. Beaver Stadium (Penn State)
4. The Swamp (Florida)
5. Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame)
6. Autzen Stadium (Oregon)
7. Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)
8. Michigan Stadium (Michigan)
9. Rice-Eccles Stadium (Utah)
10. Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn)

A look at The Big House in EA Sports College Football 27.

The Michigan football program thanks donor Matt Lester for making the team retreat up north possible.

Michigan senior point guard Elliot Cadeau is one of the top 10 returning players in college basketball, according to Fox Sports’ Michael Cohen.

Quote Of The Day

“Link came back and he played a little tackle and he played guard, so he was kind of a swing guy for us the last two weeks. And he’s a pretty good football player.”

— Michigan assistant offensive line coach Mike Lynch on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast with Jon Jansen

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan OL dominoes and why Evan Link is one of the most important players on offense
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan offensive line will be much improved in 2026 … here’s why
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: New 4-star LB target, elite in-state visitor
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ranking Michigan’s 2026 games by difficulty: No. 6, Iowa
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Top 100 Ohio LB Judah Blair planning first Michigan visit