Newsstand: Michigan Stadium named a top-10 place to watch college football game
Tweets Of The Day
Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman drafted the top venues in college football, and Michigan Stadium came in No. 8.
Full list:
1. Rose Bowl (UCLA and host of Rose Bowl)
2. Tiger Stadium (Louisiana State)
3. Beaver Stadium (Penn State)
4. The Swamp (Florida)
5. Notre Dame Stadium (Notre Dame)
6. Autzen Stadium (Oregon)
7. Neyland Stadium (Tennessee)
8. Michigan Stadium (Michigan)
9. Rice-Eccles Stadium (Utah)
10. Jordan-Hare Stadium (Auburn)
A look at The Big House in EA Sports College Football 27.
The Michigan football program thanks donor Matt Lester for making the team retreat up north possible.
Michigan senior point guard Elliot Cadeau is one of the top 10 returning players in college basketball, according to Fox Sports’ Michael Cohen.
Quote Of The Day
“Link came back and he played a little tackle and he played guard, so he was kind of a swing guy for us the last two weeks. And he’s a pretty good football player.”
- 1
Commit impact
What U-M is getting in Lundon Hampton
- 2
Players era bracket
Michigan's slate revealed
- 3
Flip target
Intel on a top-100 prospect
- 4
Underrated position group
Sayfie, Broome discuss
- 5
5-star reaction
Recruit breaks down in-home visit
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
— Michigan assistant offensive line coach Mike Lynch on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast with Jon Jansen
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan OL dominoes and why Evan Link is one of the most important players on offense
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan offensive line will be much improved in 2026 … here’s why
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: New 4-star LB target, elite in-state visitor
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Ranking Michigan’s 2026 games by difficulty: No. 6, Iowa
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Top 100 Ohio LB Judah Blair planning first Michigan visit