Michigan star Yaxel Lendeborg pushes back against age concerns, works out for Golden State

Michigan Wolverines star Yaxel Lendeborg worked out for the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, who hold the No. 11 pick in this month’s 2026 NBA Draft. While the franchise has slid from its championship heydey in the mid-to-late 2010s and into this decade, it could still have one last run in it.

That’s where Lendeborg, the biggest star of this season’s Michigan national championship run, could come in. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season en route to a Big Ten Player of the Year nod and All-American praise for the 37-3 squad, one of the most dominant teams in college basketball history.

“A lot of people like winners,” Lendeborg said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “Me being in the position I was this past year just showcased that I’m willing to put aside any stat or anything about myself to win.”

Lendeborg is seen as a lottery pick by most pundits, ranking No. 10 on NBA Draft Network’s consensus board. The former UAB transfer thinks playing with a star like Steph Curry could be just what he needs to make a quick adjustment to the next level.

“I think [I’d fit] perfectly,” Lendeborg said. “They do a lot of off-ball moving sets, a lot of actions to get Steph open. Playing off his gravity would make it a lot easier for me to make reads and for the other guys to get open as well.”

His age (24) has been used as a knock against him, but Lendeborg has largely only played organized basketball for the last 6 years, starting his college career at Arizona Western and working his way to the Division I ranks.

“If you can play, you can play. A lot of these younger prospects (have) just been in the spotlight longer than I was,” Lendeborg said. “Everybody’s path is different. …

“It’s been a very long, long journey for me as far as just being willing and able to play as hard as I do now,” Lendeborg said. “I feel like every game I get, I have to showcase my skill set, show that I do belong and continue to just prove that I’m better than what I was before.”

Lendeborg ranks No. 14 on The Ringer’s NBA Draft board, with the outlet’s most recent mock sending him to the Charlotte Hornets at No. 14 overall.

“Lendeborg has the frame and skill set to be one of those 16-game players that Draymond talks about,” The Ringer said. “At 6-foot-9, with a gargantuan 7-foot-4 wingspan, he has the requisite size to moonlight as a rim-protecting small-ball 5, but he also has enough on-ball fluidity and playmaking skills to operate as a tweener forward, depending on the situation. That’s the kind of versatility that made players like Gordon and Washington essential starters on Finals teams in recent years. Teams aren’t mining for upside from a guy born three weeks after the American Idol Season 1 finale; they’re looking for a reliable presence who can stay on the floor. Lendeborg has proved in his first season playing high-major ball at Michigan that he has all the skills to grease the wheels for a winning team.”

This year’s NBA Draft is set for June 23-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, over two nights, splitting the first and second rounds.