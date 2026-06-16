Michigan stars go back-to-back-to-back in latest ESPN mock draft

The Michigan Wolverines will be well-represented at the 2026 NBA Draft coming off a national championship, and ESPN’s latest mock draft has their star trio of big men going consecutively.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo posted an updated mock on Monday, listing all three U-M entrants as lottery picks.

In this scenario, Aday Mara goes the highest of the group at No. 11 overall to the Golden State Warriors. The elite rim-protecting center and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the champs this season.

“Mara is expected to be the first center off the board and appears slated for the 8-to-12 range. There is strong interest in him, with Atlanta, Dallas, Golden State and Oklahoma City among the teams noted, and he could ultimately be a player teams trade up to acquire.

“Mara has been a steady riser with an outlier-level mix of size, coordination and skill as a true 7-footer that is extremely difficult to find. With NBA teams tilting back toward fielding size up front — and as the league prepares to counter Victor Wembanyama for the next decade — Mara’s sheer size and ability to manipulate defenses with the pass make him fascinating to many teams.

“Rival teams believe the Warriors are after a player who can contribute to the rotation next season — as they work to maximize their chances in the final stretch of Stephen Curry’s career — but will take a best-available positional approach.”

Next up is one of the most popular matches of the offseason, sending star forward Yaxel Lendeborg to the Oklahoma City Thunder with the No. 12 overall selection. He averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season en route to a Big Ten Player of the Year nod and All-American praise.

“Lendeborg is drawing consideration from every team in this range, with some variance as franchises consider younger talent,” Woo wrote. “His ability to produce right away puts him in the best available discussion, even if he falls, where some of the age-related risk — he turns 24 in September — is mitigated. He could provide immediate valuable rotation depth for Oklahoma City.

“Rival teams say the Thunder have been active in exploring various trade options, including moving up in the lottery. Most expect them to find a way to consolidate, as they work to improve a crowded roster, also holding the No. 17 pick, movable future assets, and quality depth to help facilitate deals. There’s some thought that the Thunder will prioritize deepening their frontline in the aftermath of their seven-game series with the Spurs.”

Rounding things out is forward Morez Johnson Jr., who averaged 13.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Wolverines this past season. The Miami Heat grab him at No. 13 overall, though Woo notes it could be a candidate for a trade slot.

“The Heat have been the team connected most to Giannis Antetokounmpo over the past week and are pushing to improve next season,” Woo said. “Whatever Miami winds up doing, rival teams believe this pick could change hands, making it somewhat difficult for them to pencil it in at this point.

“Johnson continues to trend toward hearing his name called in the lottery, with the 12-to-15 range as his sweet spot. He has drawn positive feedback throughout the predraft process as teams have grown comfortable with him as a potential immediate contributor, with his plus physical tools and mobility helping cover for his lack of optimal height at center. If the Heat select here, he would immediately upgrade their frontline.”

This year’s NBA Draft is set for June 23-24 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, over two nights, splitting the first and second rounds.