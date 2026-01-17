Michigan State LB transfer Aisea Moa commits to Michigan football

Michigan Wolverines football has landed a commitment from Michigan State linebacker transfer Aisea Moa, who has deep ties to the coaching staff.

Moa, who played for Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill at BYU in 2023, took an official visit to Michigan last week and announced his commitment days later.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pounder spent three seasons at BYU (2022-24) and one at Michigan State (2025). He has one year of eligibility remaining. According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Moa is the No. 1,783 overall player and No. 160 linebacker in the NCAA transfer portal.

The North Ogden, Utah, native has appeared in 28 college games with one start at linebacker. He played in 11 games off the bench for the Spartans in 2025, totaling a career-high 180 defensive snaps. He tallied 12 tackles and a tackle for loss, which came in a season-opening win over Western Michigan. The Wolverines will face the Broncos to open the 2026 campaign, Sept. 5 at The Big House in Ann Arbor. Moa was also a key special teamer for MSU, totaling 89 snaps. He played on kick return, kick coverage, punt return, punt coverage and field goal block.

A versatile defensive piece, Moa took 110 snaps in the box and 57 on the defensive line (all at edge rusher) in 2025. He was effective as a pass rusher, despite not notching a sack. He generated 11 pressures on 43 pass-rush opportunities.

Appearing in 12 games for BYU in 2024, Moa logged 142 defensive snaps and 67 snaps on special teams. He recorded 16 tackles, including a half-tackle for loss (in a win over Arizona) while forcing a fumble against No. 13 Kansas State.

Moa was a deep reserve at BYU in 2023, playing in three games. He redshirted in 2022, making two appearances.

An Ogten (Utah) Weber product, Moa was a four-star recruit and the nation’s No. 377 overall player and No. 36 edge rusher in the 2022 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.