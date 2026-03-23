Michigan targets rise and fall in first 2028 Rivals300

Rivals dropped its first full rankings update for the 2028 class Monday afternoon, highlighting an intriguing group of Michigan underclassman targets. The state of Michigan has a new No. 1 sophomore— elite offensive tackle Antijuan Wilkes Jr..

Wilkes, a standout lineman for Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech surged from his previous three-star ranking all the way to No. 5 nationally. He’s now the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 1 in-state recruit. Wilkes will visit Michigan this spring, and the Wolverines sit squarely in his top group.

Elite two-way athlete Gaige Weddle is now considered a safety prospect by Rivals and ranks No. 13 nationally. He holds offers at defensive back and quarterback from Michigan and will spend two days at Michigan in early April.

Top 100 in-state quarterback Donald Tabron II, Wilkes’ teammate, checked in at No. 38 in this update after debuting at No. 27 in the previous update. The Cass Tech star is the No. 4 signal-caller nationally. Fellow blue-chip, in-state Michigan target and elite wide receiver Deandre Bidden now ranks No. 42 overall.

Coveted edge rusher Jayden Bell out of Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice does not hold a Wolverine offer yet, but he ranks No. 45 nationally. In-state athlete Camden Noe from Portage (Mich.) Portage Central also debuted in the rankings at No. 62. Michigan has not offered him yet.

Electric Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel wide receiver Marshaun Thornton rocketed up the rankings from a three-star evaluation to the No. 55 prospect in the 2028 class. He put together a huge sophomore season during a state championship run. Thornton visited U-M last fall and wants to return this spring.

Top 100 quarterback Lukas Prock stopped by Michigan last week and left campus with plans to visit again. He climbed the rankings from No. 73 to No. 57 nationally. Fellow quarterback target Neimann Lawrence checks in at No. 65.

Priority running back target Cartae Ligon debuted in the rankings at No. 144 nationally. He’s one of the only prospects to hold an offer from Tony Alford in the 2028 class.

Toa Feinga will be a priority offensive line target in next year’s cycle, and he ranks No. 147 in today’s update after previously holding a three-star ranking. Mataio Fano is the younger brother of Jim Harding protégé and former Utah star Spencer Fano, and he’s the No. 169 recruit in the country. Michigan has not offered yet.

Game-wrecking Mount Carmel defensive lineman Caleb Tucker now checks in at No. 186 nationally. Defensive line targets Ayden Woodruff checks in at No. 217, and Chase Foster II ranks No. 220. Priority Utah edge rusher Major Stokes slots in at No. 223.

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice tight end Jack McNamara ranks No. 235, and Indiana safety Drake Coellner checks in at No. 247. Both plan on visiting Michigan this spring. In-state Harper Woods (Mich.) safety Jayden Evans recently received an offer from the Wolverines, and he ranks No. 267 in the Rivals300.