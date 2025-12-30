WATCH: Biff Poggi, Steve Sarkisian press conference before Michigan vs. Texas in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Michigan Wolverines football interim head coach Biff Poggi and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian held the final press conference Tuesday morning ahead of Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl (3 p.m. ET on ABC). Watch the full video at the top of the page and check out key quotes from Poggi below.

Key quotes from Michigan coach Biff Poggi

• On what a win would mean for Michigan: “A win would be — it would be icing on the cake. But the real win for us has been the way these kids have handled adversity, and the way they have come to practice every day. The way they have just had to isolate themselves from an onslaught of outside noise. We are coming to win, but we feel like we have a lot of good things have happened these last three weeks at the University of Michigan. It is about the players. It is because of the players. A win would be great. We are going to try our best. I can guarantee you that. We are going to play hard, but I don’t think what these kids have done in the last three weeks should be overlooked in any respect.”

• On Michigan staying together with only three known opt outs for the game: Oh, well, there are opt-outs and there are opt-outs, right. There are different kinds of opt-outs. We have three that were starters, two on defense, one on offense, who declared they were opting out. Now we have some others that this week have decided not to play based on injuries. Our number is probably more like 12 to 15 in actuality.

“But look, it is the Citrus Bowl and you are playing against the University of Texas, who was the preseason No. 1 ranked team in the country. Who, in my opinion, should have gotten one of those bids. Our kids are excited about competing against them. The only other SEC team we played this year, we got beat pretty good by Oklahoma at Oklahoma. Our kids are looking forward to playing, and if you can’t get excited about playing against Texas, then you might be in the wrong sport.

“They are excited. They have worked really hard, and here is the interesting thing, and Steve knows this. You want to coach the guys that want to play, right. The guys who don’t want to play, you have to respect that as a coach. There are multiple reasons, very complicated levels, go through all that, why they make that decision.”