Michigan tight ends rave about role in new offense: 'Fits my skillset pretty well'

ANN ARBOR – The Michigan Wolverines are in the home stretch of a productive spring camp under head coach Kyle Whittingham, his first with the program. There have been plenty of hyped position groups and praise for the new offensive scheme, but one room has slipped under the radar.

Whittingham and his staff, along with several Michigan players, have raved about the offense run by coordinator Jason Beck and how impressive quarterback Bryce Underwood and the wide receivers have been.

The tight ends expect to have a say in that, too.

“I think it fits my skillset pretty well,” third-year tight end Hogan Hansen said Wednesday. “I like perimeter blocking and getting out on the edge, pin and pull, pulling and stuff like that. I think it’s intriguing because it’s very explosive in the run, too.”

Hansen said the tight ends have watched a lot of Utah film, with the focus being on last year’s Utes team under Whittingham and Beck, the same braintrust in place in Ann Arbor.

“We watch a lot of last year’s Utah offensive film because that’s where Coach Beck and the staff are coming from,” Hansen said. “People like Dalton Kincaid, who have played at Utah, stuff like that. But it’s more just watching last year’s offense and the tight ends.”

The Michigan offensive staff, including tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham Jr., have had a positive impact on the group this offseason.

“They’ve been great,” senior Deakon Tonielli said. “They push us really hard, but the way they teach is very simple and clear. When you’re wrong, you know you’re wrong. When you’re right, they praise you. The connection is good.”

Both players praised the much more streamlined Michigan practices, but also a focus on executing and making the quality of the work remains at the forefront.

“I would just say they expect things to be a certain way and when they’re not, they’re going to get on our butts about it,” Hansen said. “But other than that, they’re going to build us up and try to have good energy at all times, never have any lull in practice, always high-fiving each other, keeping the energy up. If there’s a lull on the offense, not letting that happen, getting the energy back as quickly as possible.”

Beck runs an offense that throws a lot of formations and looks at the opposition. It can be a dense scheme, but player-friendly. Michigan’s locker room has taken to the coaching and change in approach.

“It’s definitely been in phases,” Hansen said. “We did not jump into making it super complicated on day one. Started at the very bare bones of the offense, but it’s been a slow progression week by week.”

Despite the changes, the physicality and run game will remain a staple of what Michigan wants to do offensively.

“I think we’re going to be very dominant,” Tonielli said. “Physicality has always been a thing here. We’re going to be seen in the pass game, but the main thing is dominating in the run game. When it’s time to make a play, we’ll make that play.

“We’ve had stretches where we throw a long ball, then have an option fake and Bryce keeps it for a big play. It’s hard to stop what you don’t know is coming. Everyone on the field can make a play—receivers, running backs, quarterback, tight ends. You have to stop both sides, so it’s explosive.”

Hogan Hansen weighs in on a healthy offseason at Michigan

Hansen’s biggest positive from this offseason has been that he has managed to stay healthy after a year full of nagging injuries in Ann Arbor. He was limited to just 4 games last season, catching 6 passes for 74 yards.

“I was coming off a shoulder injury at the beginning of the season and then a little bit of a soft tissue injury during and throughout, towards the end of the season too,” Hansen said. “But it’s the healthiest I’ve been, honestly, since I’ve been here, participating in all the spring ball, so just trying to build off that. But yeah, definitely had some health problems last year, but feeling great going into this year.”

Hansen was a pleasant surprise his true freshman season, carving out a bit of a role for himself with 7 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown. With Colston Loveland gone to the NFL last season, most expected a leap that didn’t materialize for a number of reasons.

Now, he’s just glad to feel good again and go from there heading into his junior season.

“I’m just excited to be healthy and go out and play without any limitations,” Hansen said. “I’m excited to get back to it and build off my freshman year. Last year wasn’t the greatest year how I saw it play out for myself, so just scratch all that. New offense, new staff, go out and get it.”

With all of the hype surrounding a new-look wide receiver room, Hansen wants to carve out his own spot as a pass-catching option in the offense who can do it all.

“This is definitely a season I put in a lot,” he said. “I want to succeed this year and I think I can. I think I can do it all, especially in this offense. It’s explosive in the run and pass, so whether that’s blocking on the perimeter, running down the seam, going up and catching the ball, I’m excited to be healthy and contribute.”