Michigan torches Tennessee en route to Final Four, first since 2018

CHICAGO – The No. 1 seed Michigan Wolverines beat the 6-seeded Tennessee Volunteers 95-62 on Sunday, winning the Midwest Regional and advancing to the program’s first Final Four since 2018.

It is the program’s 9th Final Four appearance. Michigan has made the event in 6 of the last 7 decades.

Graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg was the star once again, with 27 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 blocks and a steal. The Wolverines were in a fist fight early with the Volunteers and trailed 16-14 at the 11:22 mark of the first half, but rattled off a 21-0 run and 34-10 run to end the half to separate put its foot down.

Michigan will play the No. 1 seed out of the West, Arizona, on Saturday in Indianapolis. Tip-time will be announced later Sunday.

Here is the recap from Sunday’s victory in Chicago.

First half

Michigan won the opening tip, but it was Tennessee who got the scoring started in Chicago with a three from Bishop Boswell 58 seconds into the game. The Wolverines would score the next four points on a dunk from Aday Mara and two Nimari Burnett free throws to take their first lead at 4-3 at the 17:26 mark. A 4-0 run from Tennessee put them back in front before a fastbreak layup from Elliot Cadeau, giving Michigan a 7-6 lead by the under-16 media timeout (15:56).

The game’s plodding pace would continue into the next media timeout. Michigan took its lead back at 8-7 at the 15:29 mark after a mark of Morez Johnson Jr. free throws, followed by two from Nate Ament at the other end for Tennessee after Mara was called for his second foul of the game. Roddy Gayle Jr. had a thunderous putback dunk at 14:13 to give Michigan a 10-9 lead, and a Yaxel Lendeborg layup extended the advantage to 12-9 at the 13:37 mark. The Vols would respond with a 5-0 run to take the lead again at 14-12 with 11:54 to play, answered at the other end by a mid-range jumper from Trey McKenney to tie the game by the under-12 time out (11:22).

What followed was a gear that has defined Michigan’s season. The Wolverines went on 21-0 run between the 10:52 and 6:10 mark that can only be described with a visual. That flipped the advantage from a 2-point deficit after free throws to a 19-point lead at 35-16 in favor of the Wolverines.

Michigan would hold a 38-18 lead at the final media timeout of the first half at the 3:56 mark. Tennessee chipped the lead down to 15 at 41-26 with 1:42 to go, but Michigan ended on a 7-0 run, punctuated by a McKenney three pointer with 2.7 seconds to go, to take a 48-26 lead into the locker room.

The Wolverines ended the first half on a 34-10 run after trailing 16-14 at the 11:22 mark.

HALFTIME: Michigan 48, Tennessee 26

Second half

The Wolverines started the second half with possession and won the first stretch before the media timeout by a 12-8 margin, extending their lead to 60-34 with 15:15 to play. The stretch included a triple from Mara, his third of the year, another from Burnett and a Lendeborg fast break dunk. The run would eventually extend to a 10-0 spurt for the Wolverines, who took a 65-34 lead with 14:01 to go.

The team would go back and forth, trading 3 2-pointers apiece over the next 2.5 minutes with Michigan mantaining its 31-point advantage at 71-40 with 11:34 remaining. A 5-0 spurt from Tennessee guard Ja’Kobi Gillespie cut the lead down to 71-45 with 10:41 to go, answered 22 seconds later by three free throw makes from McKenney (74-45).

By the time the under-8 timeout hit, Michigan had maintained its large advantage at 78-52 with 7:20 to go. It would score the next 5 points to close out a 7-0 run that extended the lead to 83-52 with 5:57 to go. That would balloon to an 11-2 run by the 4:18 mark, pushing the score up to a 33-point lead at 87-54.

Michigan would begin to empty its bench over the next few minutes as it soaked in the the moment, including appearances from Oscar Goodman, Charlie May and Howard Eisley Jr. As the clocks it zero, it was time to cut down the nets. The close-out included a triple from May as the exclamation point.

FINAL: Michigan 95, Tennessee 62

Michigan vs. Tennessee final box score, game stats