Newsstand: Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris predicted to land at Tennessee
Tweets Of The Day
Wake Forest wing transfer Juke Harris was considering Michigan, having visited just after the national championship, but is trending toward Tennessee, where he almost picked out of high school. On3’s Pete Nakos has logged a prediction for Harris to land with the Volunteers.
Three Michigan players — forwards Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. and center Aday Mara — have been invited to the 2026 NBA Combine, which will take place May 10-17 in Chicago. Guard Elliot Cadeau, who also declared for the draft, didn’t receive a combine invite.
- 1
Rediscovering the love
Players pay May back with title
- 2
Inevitability becomes reality
How Michigan built a champion
- 3Hot
Commemorative book
Preorder national title special edition!
- 4
Five takeaways
What Michigan did to UConn
- 5
Reaction show
Sayfie breaks down title win
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A crazy stat showing Michigan’s prominence in both football and men’s basketball.
Michigan freshman running back Savion Hiter turned 18 years old Friday, May 1.
Quote Of The Day
“He’s improved in his physicality. The strength staff put some pounds on him. Naturally, he’s going to have to be tough, because the Big Ten — like the Big 12 — is a very physical league. This will prep him for his NBA career.”
— Cincinnati writer Scott Springer on new Michigan big man Moustapha Thiam, a Bearcats transfer
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Moustapha Thiam intel: Strengths, weaknesses for new Michigan big man who ‘can only get better’
• Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball portal, Morez Johnson Jr., more in INSIDE THE FORT, Part I
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rising ATH Peyton Higginson breaks down bond with Michigan DC Jay Hill
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three Michigan basketball players invited to 2026 NBA Combine
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Dusty May only the third college basketball coach this century to win national championship by year two