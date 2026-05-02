Newsstand: Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris predicted to land at Tennessee

Tweets Of The Day

Wake Forest wing transfer Juke Harris was considering Michigan, having visited just after the national championship, but is trending toward Tennessee, where he almost picked out of high school. On3’s Pete Nakos has logged a prediction for Harris to land with the Volunteers.

NEW: On3's @PeteNakos has logged an expert prediction for Tennessee to land Wake Forest transfer guard Juke Harris🍊



Harris is the No. 1 player in the On3 transfer portal rankings.https://t.co/f4ExVPJOBu pic.twitter.com/vEn8nbTrBo — On3 (@On3) May 1, 2026

Three Michigan players — forwards Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. and center Aday Mara — have been invited to the 2026 NBA Combine, which will take place May 10-17 in Chicago. Guard Elliot Cadeau, who also declared for the draft, didn’t receive a combine invite.

Big Ten NBA Draft Combine invites



Tyler Bilodeau

John Blackwell

Kylan Boswell

Nick Boyd

Jeremy Fears Jr

Morez Johnson Jr

Yaxel Lendeborg

Aday Mara

Nick Martinelli

Braden Smith

Hannes Steinbach

Bennett Stirtz

Andrej Stojakovic

Bruce Thornton

Keaton Wagler — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) May 1, 2026

A crazy stat showing Michigan’s prominence in both football and men’s basketball.

B1G teams with a national title in both football and basketball:



Last 5 yrs: Michigan

Last 10 yrs: Michigan

Last 15 yrs: Michigan

Last 20 yrs: Michigan

Last 25 yrs: Michigan

Last 30 yrs: Michigan

Last 40 yrs: Michigan x2, Indiana

Last 50 yrs: Michigan x2, Indiana — Chillindamos (@Chillindamos1) May 1, 2026

Michigan freshman running back Savion Hiter turned 18 years old Friday, May 1.

Thank God for 18 years of life 🙌🏾🥳 pic.twitter.com/gE1VUBV0Ig — Savion “Cinco” Hiter (High-ter) (@5starsavi) May 1, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“He’s improved in his physicality. The strength staff put some pounds on him. Naturally, he’s going to have to be tough, because the Big Ten — like the Big 12 — is a very physical league. This will prep him for his NBA career.”

— Cincinnati writer Scott Springer on new Michigan big man Moustapha Thiam, a Bearcats transfer

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Moustapha Thiam intel: Strengths, weaknesses for new Michigan big man who ‘can only get better’

• Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball portal, Morez Johnson Jr., more in INSIDE THE FORT, Part I

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rising ATH Peyton Higginson breaks down bond with Michigan DC Jay Hill

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three Michigan basketball players invited to 2026 NBA Combine

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Dusty May only the third college basketball coach this century to win national championship by year two