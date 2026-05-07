Newsstand: Michigan close to reaching deal to take on UConn in 2026-27
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan Wolverines basketball and UConn are finalizing a deal to play a non-conference game Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, per CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein. According to the report, there is no timetable on an official announcement.
The matchup will be a rematch of the 2026 national championship game, which Michigan won 69-63 in Indianapolis April 6. The Wolverines won a defensive battle to cap off the 2025-26 campaign. The game was grind, with Michigan not hitting a field goal outside the paint for the first nearly 26 minutes of the game.
Last season, Michigan had the toughest schedule in America and 10th-most difficult in non-conference play. The Wolverines lost just one game outside of the Big Ten — against Duke in Washington D.C. in February.
Michigan also has three non-conference games at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas in November, will travel to Villanova, host Marquette Nov. 11 and take on Duke at Madison Square Garden Dec. 21.
Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham discussed sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood on a recent episode of ‘The Blueprint.’
- 1
Rediscovering the love
Players pay May back with title
- 2
Inevitability becomes reality
How Michigan built a champion
- 3Hot
Commemorative book
Preorder national title special edition!
- 4
Five takeaways
What Michigan did to UConn
- 5
Reaction show
Sayfie breaks down title win
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Michigan will be involved with four of the top 10 games of the 2026 season according to the list below.
Quote Of The Day
“In the run game, you’re going to get more push up front. He’s not like Drake Nugent or Olu Oluwatimi where he could pull from that center position. He can, but it’s not a strength. So, you’ve got to understand what you’re working with when you’re calling these plays. He is going to be really good at setting that center position and doing enough so his guard is able to get on there on a double team and both guys can stay square. Then, even in those twists or one on one pass blocking, he’s just going to set a much better anchor.”
— Michigan radio analyst Jon Jansen on junior offensive lineman Jake Guarnera
Headlines Of The Day
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football — offensive line projection, and an ‘X’ factor
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Staff sets second meetings with elite DL and EDGE targets
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan football players who improved this spring, offseason talking points- INSIDE THE FORT
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan football superlatives: Biggest spring surprises, standout position groups and others to watch
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan, UConn finalizing agreement to rematch at neutral site in 2026-27