Michigan uses second half surge to beat Minnesota, clinch share of Big Ten Championship

ANN ARBOR – The third-ranked Michigan Wolverines moved to 26-2 (16-1 in conference play) on Tuesday night with a 77-67 win over Minnesota, officially clinching at least a share of the Big Ten’s regular season championship.

The Wolverines led by just four points at the break, but used 9 second-half three-pointers to put away the shorthanded Gophers. Junior point guard Elliot Cadeau led the team with 15 points and 5 assists on the night, while sophomore guard L.J. Cason had 14 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.

Here is the recap from Tuesday night’s late tip at Crisler Center.

First half

Michigan won the tip and got the first points of the game on a dunk from Aday Mara, followed by an Elliot Cadeau three-pointer to go up 5-0 at the 18:53 mark. Minnesota would match with a 5-0 run of its own, and then take an 8-7 lead at the first media timeout with under 16 minutes to go. Over the next four minutes, both teams would go back and forth with Michigan taking its lead back at 14-13 with 12:01 to go.

Minnesota’s Bobby Durkin hit a three at 11:00 to give the Gophers the lead back before an and-1 from Roddy Gayle Jr. handed it right back to Michigan at 14-13 (10:18). A pair of paint buckets would have the Gophers up 20-19 with 7:56 to go before an 11-0 spurt from the Wolveriens, thanks to a triple from Nimari Burnett, two from Trey McKenney and a Morez Johnson dunk at the 2:56 mark. That would put the Wolverines ahead 30-20 before the Gophers chipped away with an 8-2 run to end the half, heading into the locker room at Crisler Center trailing 32-28.

Halftime: Michigan 32, Minnesota 28

Second half

The Wolverines started the second half with possession and scored first on a Mara mid-range jumper at 19:23. Isaac Asuma would answer with a three to cut Michigan’s lead to 34-31 at the 18:55 mark, but it was canceled out 25 seconds later by a triple from Cadeau. After another Mara make, the Wolverines would push their lead back to 39-33 with 17:34 remaining.

A four-point play for Minnesota’s Cade Tyson cut the Michigan lead down to 39-37 with 17:17 to go. Yaxel Lendeborg would hit a three for the Wolverines, answered by a pair of free throws from Langston Reynolds at the 16:14 mark. Michigan went on a 5-0 run between 15:57 and 13:47 on a Johnson layup and L.J. Cason’s three-pointer, with Tyson stopping the run with a three of his own at 13:30. Michigan put up the next two baskets on a lob from Cason to Mara and a fast break layup for the former, taking a 51-42 lead at the 12:54 mark. Asuma hit a three-pointer at 12:04 and Grayson Grove cut the lead to 51-47 with a 5-0 run, but that would be as close as it got the rest of the way.

From the 9:50 to 5:21 mark, Michigan used a 19-5 run fueled by 5 triples to take a game-high 70-52 lead. Over the next two minutes and change, Minnesota fired back with a 10-3 run to cut U-M’s advantage to 73-62 with 3:03 to go. Both teams would play it out with Michigan leaving with a 77-67 victory.

FINAL: Michigan 77, Minnesota 67

Final Michigan vs. Minnesota box score