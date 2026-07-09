The Wolverine Football
Newsstand: Michigan vs. MSU football game sold out
Tweets Of The Day
The Nov. 7 game between Michigan and Michigan State has sold out. It joins the tilts versus Oklahoma, Penn State and Indiana as sell outs. That’s four of the Wolverines’ eight home games this season.
A look back at one of the defining moments of this decade of Michigan football.
2027 four-star Michigan target Josh Leonard is transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season.
Michigan has received a prediction to land a 2028 recruit. Allen Trieu has the latest.
Quote Of The Day
“To me, in my opinion, it’s that every single player on every single team is an unrestricted free agent every season. And so, even when I leave, we had a top-three roster signed and committed to be back at Michigan, but because of a coaching change, they now have 14 unrestricted free agents until the portal closes in a few weeks.”
— Former Michigan head coach Dusty May on 105.3 The Fan on why college athletics’ uncertainty is tough to manage
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Former Michigan coach Dusty May: ‘It had to be the perfect situation for us to leave Ann Arbor’
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting intel on 24 top ’28 targets
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Recent history shows Bryce Underwood is right on track
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: 5 priority ’28 running back targets
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Kyle Whittingham inherits a Michigan roster built to win now, but year one has a catch
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