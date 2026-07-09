Newsstand: Michigan vs. MSU football game sold out

Tweets Of The Day

The Nov. 7 game between Michigan and Michigan State has sold out. It joins the tilts versus Oklahoma, Penn State and Indiana as sell outs. That’s four of the Wolverines’ eight home games this season.

Add MSU to the list of games that are sold out!



Visit SeatGeek for more options » https://t.co/qg2ahSG58e https://t.co/S46IAr51Qj — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 8, 2026

A look back at one of the defining moments of this decade of Michigan football.

A lot of people said this was corny at the time.



Say what you want, but J.J. McCarthy never lost another college football game after this photo was taken.



15-0.

Big Ten Champs.

Rose Bowl Champs.

National Champs. pic.twitter.com/LEFA26OhIs — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) July 8, 2026

2027 four-star Michigan target Josh Leonard is transferring to IMG Academy for his senior season.

NEWS: 2027 4⭐ Josh Leonard will transfer to IMG Academy (FL) for his senior season of high school, source told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-7 wing out of Florence, South Carolina holds offers from Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina. NC State and many others.



#40 in the @SCNext 100. pic.twitter.com/Y2eHvAXFTk — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) July 8, 2026

Michigan has received a prediction to land a 2028 recruit. Allen Trieu has the latest.

Michigan, Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Ohio State are trending with several top 2028 recruits📈



Rivals' @AllenTrieu has logged multiple expert predictions.



Details: https://t.co/YkuezCzAZP pic.twitter.com/7GNxOF1hkt — Rivals (@Rivals) July 8, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“To me, in my opinion, it’s that every single player on every single team is an unrestricted free agent every season. And so, even when I leave, we had a top-three roster signed and committed to be back at Michigan, but because of a coaching change, they now have 14 unrestricted free agents until the portal closes in a few weeks.”

— Former Michigan head coach Dusty May on 105.3 The Fan on why college athletics’ uncertainty is tough to manage

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Former Michigan coach Dusty May: ‘It had to be the perfect situation for us to leave Ann Arbor’

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting intel on 24 top ’28 targets

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Recent history shows Bryce Underwood is right on track

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: 5 priority ’28 running back targets

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Kyle Whittingham inherits a Michigan roster built to win now, but year one has a catch