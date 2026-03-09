Michigan was far from its best, but still good enough to handle MSU a second time

Make no mistake — Dusty May was happy with Michigan’s 90-80 win over Michigan State Sunday evening, the Wolverines’ second victory over the Spartans this year. But while MSU head coach Tom Izzo was very happy with his team’s play and effort in the loss, the Wolverines’ coach saw a lot that needs to be cleaned up before the postseason begins Friday in Chicago.

Izzo lamented his team’s ball screen defense in the second half, a stretch that helped the Wolverines pull away in the last several minutes. May, though, was just as displeased with his team’s ball screen offense throughout the game.

“Our cutting, our screening, our reading the screens, whether they’re switching or whether they’re staying … our ball screen offense was poor last night,” May said Monday. “We let them move us wherever they wanted to move us, and we didn’t create any separation. We didn’t set them up very well.”

He could go on, he said, but there was “a lot,” and most of it was on defense. The Wolverines probably brought their ‘C’ game on that end, if that, and it allowed MSU to stay close when Michigan started to pull away.

The transition defense, for one, was not what it’s been since the start of this year. It had been rough in the early going and corrected since, but the Spartans quickly answered Michigan buckets with runouts for easy scores to keep it from getting away Sunday. They only had 11 points in transition, but at least three or four buckets were the result of U-M players celebrating buckets and not getting back.

In a closer game with good teams, that could be the difference, and it probably will be if they aren’t better in the postseason.

“The way I’m wired, when we gave up those baskets, I was really disappointed in myself,” May said. “In game one, I don’t remember the amount of prep time, but I remember us stressing over and over and over again, the lag time of getting from one thing to the next against them because they’re elite at it. And they always have been. It’s no secret. Next year, they’re going to be elite at it. As long as Coach Izzo’s there, they’re going to be elite at running on makes and misses and trying to score in the first couple seconds. And if they don’t, then pulling it out and running a set.

“So, it seemed like every minute of every day, we talked about the lag time and sprinting back and doing these certain things. But we didn’t stress it that much [this game]. We didn’t have the practice time, as we said. We were delayed from Iowa getting home. We got back the evening of the day following the game, so we had a film session and a stretch and a brief, brief walk-through, a couple points.”

The next day was a quick practice and another walk-through and film session, he added.

“But I was disappointed in myself that we weren’t hammering home that lag time, because that’s the difference in the game,” May said. “Getting from one thing to the next against those guys is probably the thing that can get you beat the easiest.”

Lesson learned, just in case the two teams meet again in the Big Ten Tournament. And that’s a real possibility given the way the two teams are playing, especially given Michigan State’s side of the bracket avoids Michigan, Illinois, or Wisconsin until championship Sunday.

That wasn’t all that bothered him, May said.

“Our post defense was horrendous yesterday, so we’ll spend some time working on our post defense, challenging some catches, forcing them off the block a little bit more, just things like that,” he said of the plan before the Big Ten Tournament.

Michigan State put up 40 points in the paint, in fact, 10 more than Michigan in challenging the U-M bigs. Foul trouble to Aday Mara and Morez Johnson didn’t help, but the Spartans’ game plan was to go right at them, and it worked.

Overall, though, May wasn’t going to complain too much about a second win over the top 10 Spartans. They’ve turned the page to the postseason, starting with an opportunity this weekend to defend their Big Ten Tournament title.

“Whenever you have a championship you’re competing for, the people follow,” May said. “It brings interest, so we’re excited to go to Chicago and see what we can do and hopefully be back in Chicago in a few weeks [for the NCAA Tournament].”

Where the ‘A’ game will be required if they want to fulfill their ultimate goal — to win it all.