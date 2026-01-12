Michigan wide receiver Peyton O'Leary entering NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Peyton O’Leary is entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to CBS Sports.

On paper, he has no eligibility remaining, but could potentially seek a waiver for a sixth season.

O’Leary, who joined the program in 2021 as a walk-on, recorded 13 career catches at Michigan, including a critical reception late in last year’s 13-10 win at Ohio State. He had 119 yards and 2 touchdowns in Ann Arbor between 2022 and 24.

O’Leary did not record a stat this season on offense, but made 6 starts last year with 10 catches for 102 yards and a touchdown. His 18-yard reception on the game-winning drive in Columbus was the highlight of his career, coming from quarterback Davis Warren. The two were roommates at Michigan, and Warren is transferring to Stanford for his final season of eligibility.

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh once referred to the 6-3 O’Leary as “Cooper Kupp-like,” and he had been a standout behind the scenes often during his time with the program. He was put on scholarship by Harbaugh and the former staff after the 2022 season.

The Amesbury, Massachusetts native was a star lacrosse player in high school, along with participating in football and basketball.