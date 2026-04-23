Newsstand: Michigan student-athletes receive awards at 2026 'Maizies'

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan athletics held the ‘Maizies,’ an awards show for the 2025-26 academic year featuring honors voted on by student-athletes. Below are the results, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:

Big Ten Conference Medal of Honor: The most prestigious honor a student-athlete can receive, this is awarded annually at each Big Ten Conference institution to one male and one female student-athlete in the graduating class who has demonstrated proficiency in scholarship and athletics.

» Abby Tamer (field hockey), Josh Eernisse (ice hockey)

Bates/Deskins Award: Awarded annually by the university to a junior student-athlete who excels both academically and athletically. It is named in honor of Percy Bates, U-M professor of education, and Donald Deskins, U-M professor emeritus of urban geography and sociology. Both showed a strong commitment to the success of our student-athletes both in and out of competition.

» Garrett Schifsky (ice hockey)

Sophomore Leader & Best Award: Given to the top sophomore student-athlete who demonstrates Michigan’s Leaders and Best qualities both academically and athletically.

» Aaronson Mansberger (men’s gymnastics)

Newcomer of the Year: Awarded to the top first-year student-athlete who has excelled both academically and athletically.

» Bella Sims (women’s swimming and diving), Trey McKenney (men’s basketball)

Raeder’s Raiders Spirit Award: Named in honor of the Raeder Family, this award has been presented annually since 2006 by the Letterwinners M Club to a student-athlete who positively impacts the team coming off the bench.

» Caylie McMahon (field hockey)

Big Ten Postgraduate Scholarship Recipients: Awarded to one male and one female student-athlete from each of the Big Ten institutions who plan to continue their education in a graduate degree program.

» Sophia Meguid (dance), Mert Oral (men’s tennis)

Big Ten Jackie Robinson Community & Impact Award: Michigan’s nominees for the Big Ten Jackie Robinson Award. Established in 2025 to recognize student-athletes at Big Ten institutions who strive to have a positive impact not only in their chosen sport, but also within their community.

» Zoë Bormet (field hockey), Kevin Kearns (men’s lacrosse)

Austin Hatch Adversity Award: Awarded to one student-athlete who has overcome life-altering obstacles. It is named for former men’s basketball student-athlete and alum Austin Hatch.

» Lulu Hirschfield (water polo)

Let’s Go Do Awards: The Let’s Go Do Awards honors an individual student-athlete for their above-and-beyond commitments to creating a positive impact through community service and engagement in the areas of Education, Health and Wellness, Civic Engagement and/or Global Engagement.

» Stella Nolan (women’s lacrosse)

Rachael Townsend Leadership Award: Seeking to honor an individual student-athlete that has made significant contributions to their community, this award is given to an inspirational leader inside and outside of the locker room encouraging their peers and teammates to serve. This student-athlete has led others through existing initiatives or developed an idea/program through to completion.

» Julia Lepore (dance)

SAAC Award Categories (voted on by student-athletes)

Male Prime Time (Most Fun to Watch): Men’s Basketball

Female Prime Time (Most Fun to Watch): Women’s Basketball

Victors Valiant (Team of the Year): Men’s Basketball

Breakthrough Athlete of the Year: Lily Clapper (women’s gymnastics)

Best Fall Athlete, Female: Abby Tamer (field hockey)

Best Fall Athlete, Male: Jordan Marshall (football)

Best Winter Athlete, Female: Olivia Olson (women’s basketball)

Best Winter Athlete, Male: Yaxel Lendeborg (men’s basketball)

Best Spring Athlete, Female: Jenissa Conway (softball)

Best Spring Athlete, Male: Trent McFarland (men’s track and field)

Heart of a Wolverine (Embodies Spirit of the Team): Caylie McMahon (field hockey)

The ICON (Inspiring Creative Opportunities for NIL) Award: Fred Richard (men’s gymnastics)

Another great Maizies event is in the books! Thanks to all who joined, and a special thank you to all who made the event possible!@buddyspizza | #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pbXgrRMXsy — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) April 22, 2026

In his first bracketology projection, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has Michigan as a No. 1 seed taking on either UMBC or Southern in the 2027 NCAA Tournament, which is 11 months away.

https://t.co/guOIkbAd1Y. 🏀🏀 A resounding championship run by Michigan is in the books, and with it, the end of a 26-year national title drought for the Big Ten. Now that the deadline for players to enter the transfer portal has passed, we can tentatively look ahead to the… — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) April 22, 2026

Michigan’s interest in Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer helped him receive a contract extension from his current school.

This was all hashed out when Michigan was interested in him in December. https://t.co/nAk8UkI4sB — Andy Staples (@AndyStaples) April 22, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Right now, it sounds like Oregon is the team to beat. He’s been pretty ‘flavor of the month.’ Whoever he saw last, he kind of likes them a lot. So I think official trips will be important. I think Michigan is still right there in that top three or four, but I do think people are chasing Oregon right now.”

— Rivals analyst Greg Biggins on five-star DL Marcus Fakatou

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rivals national analysts give their take on Michigan’s West Coast recruiting battles

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: The 3-2-1: Final Michigan spring football thoughts — what we learned, areas of growth, a prediction

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Wolverines still pushing for Rivals300 LB

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Four things we learned about the Michigan quarterbacks this spring

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan’s new culture impresses Rivals300 S Drake Coellner