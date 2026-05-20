Newsstand: Michigan baseball shuts out Rutgers to open Big Ten Tournament

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan baseball shut out Rutgers 10-0 to open the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. Here are bullet points on what to know from MGoBlue.com:

» Michigan won 10-0 in seven innings to open the Big Ten Tournament, defeating Rutgers.

» Cade Montgomery struck out six over seven scoreless innings in a complete-game performance.

» Colby Turner tallied a team-leading three hits and three RBI, including U-M’s final two.

» Brayden Jefferis, Evan Haeger and Noah Miller homered, with Haeger and Miller going back-to-back.

A Gem from Monty and three home runs led us to a run-rule victory over Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament!



Recap: https://t.co/x6lZSbTP1n#GoBlue — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 20, 2026

Cade Montgomery was outstanding in the win.

Clutch Performance from Cade Montgomery!!



In his first start in over two months, Monty throws seven shutout innings to lead us to victory!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/i8nrETw4KG — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) May 20, 2026

Michigan players had some fun with the Morez Johnson Jr. reaction in their postgame interview on Big Ten Network.

"I think I got Rexy right here." 😎@ConnorOnion asked Cade Montgomery who was doing the best Morez Johnson Jr. impersonation during his postgame interview.@umichbaseball 🤝 @umichbball pic.twitter.com/YrWu11aCck — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) May 20, 2026

From Yahoo Sports and On3 reporter Ross Dellender: “From conference meetings, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti reinforces that the league is “committed” to a 24-team playoff.”

From conference meetings, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti reinforces that the league is "committed" to a 24-team playoff. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 20, 2026

Michigan’s Jim Harding checks in as the No. 3 offensive line coach in the country, according to these rankings. He stands behind only Alex Mirabal of Miami and Joe Rudolph of Notre Dame.

Best Offensive Line Coaches In College Football



Who Are We Sleeping On?👇 pic.twitter.com/aCJkfg6KlD — ROC BOYS FOOTBALL (@rocboysfootball) May 19, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“The 2027 season was the target because they really liked that 2025 class, so the thought was to build it for that third year and focus on retaining those guys while bringing in younger players. I think they can win the conference. It’s not a group with a lot of household names, but there’s a lot of depth with really good players.”

— An anonymous Big Ten coach to Athlon Sports on Michigan

Headlines Of The Day

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Anonymous Big Ten coaches weighed in on Michigan football: Here’s how we’d respond

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Suprise visitor info, elite cornerback notes

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan QB commit Kamden Lopati talks recruiting hot streak

• Steve Wiltfong, Rivals: Indianapolis safety Errol Kerns: Michigan visit ‘felt great’ as June official looms

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Top 100 DL Xavier Muhammad explains how Michigan landed his commitment