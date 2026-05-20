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Newsstand: Michigan baseball shuts out Rutgers to open Big Ten Tournament

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie1 hour agoCSayf23

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan baseball shut out Rutgers 10-0 to open the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. Here are bullet points on what to know from MGoBlue.com:

» Michigan won 10-0 in seven innings to open the Big Ten Tournament, defeating Rutgers.
» Cade Montgomery struck out six over seven scoreless innings in a complete-game performance.
» Colby Turner tallied a team-leading three hits and three RBI, including U-M’s final two.
» Brayden Jefferis, Evan Haeger and Noah Miller homered, with Haeger and Miller going back-to-back.

Cade Montgomery was outstanding in the win.

Michigan players had some fun with the Morez Johnson Jr. reaction in their postgame interview on Big Ten Network.

From Yahoo Sports and On3 reporter Ross Dellender: “From conference meetings, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti reinforces that the league is “committed” to a 24-team playoff.”

Michigan’s Jim Harding checks in as the No. 3 offensive line coach in the country, according to these rankings. He stands behind only Alex Mirabal of Miami and Joe Rudolph of Notre Dame.

Quote Of The Day

“The 2027 season was the target because they really liked that 2025 class, so the thought was to build it for that third year and focus on retaining those guys while bringing in younger players. I think they can win the conference. It’s not a group with a lot of household names, but there’s a lot of depth with really good players.”

— An anonymous Big Ten coach to Athlon Sports on Michigan

Headlines Of The Day

Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Anonymous Big Ten coaches weighed in on Michigan football: Here’s how we’d respond
Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Suprise visitor info, elite cornerback notes
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Wolverine TV: Michigan QB commit Kamden Lopati talks recruiting hot streak
Steve Wiltfong, Rivals: Indianapolis safety Errol Kerns: Michigan visit ‘felt great’ as June official looms
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Top 100 DL Xavier Muhammad explains how Michigan landed his commitment