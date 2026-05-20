Newsstand: Michigan baseball shuts out Rutgers to open Big Ten Tournament
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan baseball shut out Rutgers 10-0 to open the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha. Here are bullet points on what to know from MGoBlue.com:
» Michigan won 10-0 in seven innings to open the Big Ten Tournament, defeating Rutgers.
» Cade Montgomery struck out six over seven scoreless innings in a complete-game performance.
» Colby Turner tallied a team-leading three hits and three RBI, including U-M’s final two.
» Brayden Jefferis, Evan Haeger and Noah Miller homered, with Haeger and Miller going back-to-back.
Cade Montgomery was outstanding in the win.
Michigan players had some fun with the Morez Johnson Jr. reaction in their postgame interview on Big Ten Network.
From Yahoo Sports and On3 reporter Ross Dellender: “From conference meetings, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti reinforces that the league is “committed” to a 24-team playoff.”
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Michigan’s Jim Harding checks in as the No. 3 offensive line coach in the country, according to these rankings. He stands behind only Alex Mirabal of Miami and Joe Rudolph of Notre Dame.
Quote Of The Day
“The 2027 season was the target because they really liked that 2025 class, so the thought was to build it for that third year and focus on retaining those guys while bringing in younger players. I think they can win the conference. It’s not a group with a lot of household names, but there’s a lot of depth with really good players.”
— An anonymous Big Ten coach to Athlon Sports on Michigan
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