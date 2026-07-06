Eleven former Michigan basketball players competing in 2026 NBA Summer League

Michigan Wolverines basketball has 11 former players in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, which runs from July 9 to July 19 in Las Vegas. Some teams have already begun play in Salt Lake City and California before heading to Sin City.

Each team will play at least five games — the first four from July 9-16 ahead of the playoffs. Once those games wrap up, a semifinal doubleheader will be held July 18 on Prime Video. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on July 19 on ESPN.

All games will air on Prime Video or ESPN platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU).

G Nimari Burnett, Toronto Raptors

Nimari Burnett signed an Exhibit-10 contract with Toronto following the NBA Draft, meaning he will play in the Summer League, attend training camp and has his rights held by the Raptors for one year.

Toronto Raptors Summer League Schedule

Date Opponent Arena Friday, July 10, 2026 Boston Celtics NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Saturday, July 11, 2026 Houston Rockets NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Monday, July 13, 2026 Indiana Pacers NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Thursday, July 16, 2026 Miami Heat NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

C Colin Castleton, Orlando Magic

This offseason, Colin Castleton re-signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic Summer League Schedule

Date Opponent Arena Thursday, July 9, 2026 Orlando Magic NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Saturday, July 11, 2026 Miami Heat NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Sunday, July 12, 2026 Portland Trailblazers NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

C Hunter Dickinson, New Orleans Pelicans

Hunter Dickinson appeared in five NBA games as a rookie while spending the rest of the 2025-26 season in the G League. This week, Dickinson agreed to a two-way contract with New Orleans.

New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Schedule

Date Opponent Arena Thursday, July 9, 2026 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Saturday, July 11, 2026 Charlotte Hornets NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Sunday, July 12, 2026 Phoenix Suns NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

G Tre Donaldson, Miami Heat

A former Auburn (2022-24), Michigan (2024-25) and Miami (2025-26) guard, Tre Donaldson has agreed to a two-way contract with the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat Summer League Schedule

Date Opponent Arena Monday, July 6, 2026 Golden State Warriors (Gold) California Classic (San Francisco, Calif) Friday, July 10, 2026 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Saturday, July 11, 2026 Orlando Magic NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Monday, July 13, 2026 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Thursday, July 16, 2026 Toronto Raptors NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

G Roddy Gayle Jr., Detroit Pistons

Former Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. signed with the Pistons for the Summer League.

Detroit Pistons Summer League Schedule

Date Opponent Arena Thursday, July 9, 2026 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Sunday, July 12, 2026 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Monday, July 13, 2026 New York Knicks NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Phoenix Suns NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

C Vladislav Goldin, Miami Heat

Vladislav Goldin is on a two-way contract with Miami, where he split time between the NBA and G League as a rookie last season. Goldin appeared in nine NBA tilts, registering a total of 7 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks.

Miami Heat Summer League Schedule

Date Opponent Arena Monday, July 6, 2026 Golden State Warriors (Gold) California Classic (San Francisco, Calif) Friday, July 10, 2026 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Saturday, July 11, 2026 Orlando Magic NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Monday, July 13, 2026 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Thursday, July 16, 2026 Toronto Raptors NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

F Morez Johnson Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Morez Johnson Jr. was selected No. 9 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Dallas Mavericks Summer League Schedule

Date Opponent Arena Thursday, July 9, 2026 Golden State Warriors NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Saturday, July 11, 2026 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Monday, July 13, 2026 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Thursday, July 16, 2026 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

F Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

Yaxel Lendeborg was chosen No. 11 overall in the NBA Draft, after leading Michigan to the national championship. Lendeborg has already played in two Summer League games in the California Classic, putting up 19 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds while shooting 6-of-6 from the field including 4-of-4 from three-point range in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers and adding 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists in a clash with the San Antonio Spurs.

Golden State Warriors Summer League Schedule

Date Opponent Arena Monday, July 6, 2026 Miami Heat California Classic (San Francisco, Calif) Thursday, July 9, 2026 Dallas Mavericks NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Sunday, July 12, 2026 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Tuesday, July 14, 2026 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Thursday, July 16, 2026 New York Knicks NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

C Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder

Aday Mara was taken No. 12 overall in the NBA Draft and already dazzled in the Summer League in Salt Lake City. On July 4, he put up 10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal while shooting 5-of-8 from the field against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League Schedule

Date Opponent Arena Tuesday, July 7, 2026 Utah Jazz Salt Lake City Summer League (Salt Lake City, Utah) Friday, July 10, 2026 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Sunday, July 12, 2026 Golden State Warriors NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Tuesday, July 14, 2026 Denver Nuggets NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Thursday, July 16, 2026 Dallas Mavericks NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

F Will Tschetter, Portland Trailblazers

Will Tschetter began playing professionally almost as soon as Michigan’s national championship run ended, moving to Australia to play for the Warwick Senators in the NBL1 West. He was averaging 28.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game before getting his chance with Portland.

Portland Trailblazers Summer League Schedule

Date Opponent Arena Friday, July 10, 2026 Phoenix Suns NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Sunday, July 12, 2026 Orlando Magic NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Monday, July 13, 2026 Minnesota Timberwolves NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.) Thursday, July 16, 2026 Denver Nuggets NBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

F Danny Wolf, Brooklyn Nets

Danny Wolf is coming off a productive rookie season with the Nets, appearing in 57 outings with 15 starts. He averaged 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.

Brooklyn has already began its Summer League, but Wolf has missed time with a back injury.

Brooklyn Nets Summer League Schedule