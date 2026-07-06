Skip to main content
Michigan
Join Now
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
The Wolverine
+

The Wolverine Basketball

Eleven former Michigan basketball players competing in 2026 NBA Summer League

Screenshot
Clayton Sayfie@CSayf23
7h
Michigan Wolverines basketball Summer League
Michigan Wolverines basketball Summer League

Michigan Wolverines basketball has 11 former players in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, which runs from July 9 to July 19 in Las Vegas. Some teams have already begun play in Salt Lake City and California before heading to Sin City.

Each team will play at least five games — the first four from July 9-16 ahead of the playoffs. Once those games wrap up, a semifinal doubleheader will be held July 18 on Prime Video. The two winning teams from the semifinal games will meet in the championship game on July 19 on ESPN.

All games will air on Prime Video or ESPN platforms (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU).

G Nimari Burnett, Toronto Raptors

Nimari Burnett signed an Exhibit-10 contract with Toronto following the NBA Draft, meaning he will play in the Summer League, attend training camp and has his rights held by the Raptors for one year.

Toronto Raptors Summer League Schedule

DateOpponentArena
Friday, July 10, 2026Boston CelticsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Saturday, July 11, 2026Houston RocketsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Monday, July 13, 2026Indiana PacersNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Thursday, July 16, 2026Miami HeatNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

C Colin Castleton, Orlando Magic

This offseason, Colin Castleton re-signed a two-way contract with the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic Summer League Schedule

DateOpponentArena
Thursday, July 9, 2026Orlando MagicNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Saturday, July 11, 2026Miami HeatNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Sunday, July 12, 2026Portland TrailblazersNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Wednesday, July 15, 2026Philadelphia 76ersNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

C Hunter Dickinson, New Orleans Pelicans

Hunter Dickinson appeared in five NBA games as a rookie while spending the rest of the 2025-26 season in the G League. This week, Dickinson agreed to a two-way contract with New Orleans.

New Orleans Pelicans Summer League Schedule

DateOpponentArena
Thursday, July 9, 2026Minnesota TimberwolvesNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Saturday, July 11, 2026Charlotte HornetsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Sunday, July 12, 2026Phoenix SunsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Wednesday, July 15, 2026Cleveland CavaliersNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

G Tre Donaldson, Miami Heat

A former Auburn (2022-24), Michigan (2024-25) and Miami (2025-26) guard, Tre Donaldson has agreed to a two-way contract with the Miami Heat.

Miami Heat Summer League Schedule

DateOpponentArena
Monday, July 6, 2026Golden State Warriors (Gold)California Classic (San Francisco, Calif)
Friday, July 10, 2026Milwaukee BucksNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Saturday, July 11, 2026Orlando MagicNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Monday, July 13, 2026Cleveland CavaliersNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Thursday, July 16, 2026Toronto RaptorsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

G Roddy Gayle Jr., Detroit Pistons

Former Michigan guard Roddy Gayle Jr. signed with the Pistons for the Summer League.

Detroit Pistons Summer League Schedule

DateOpponentArena
Thursday, July 9, 2026Philadelphia 76ersNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Sunday, July 12, 2026Cleveland CavaliersNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Monday, July 13, 2026New York KnicksNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Wednesday, July 15, 2026Phoenix SunsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

C Vladislav Goldin, Miami Heat

Vladislav Goldin is on a two-way contract with Miami, where he split time between the NBA and G League as a rookie last season. Goldin appeared in nine NBA tilts, registering a total of 7 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks.

Miami Heat Summer League Schedule

DateOpponentArena
Monday, July 6, 2026Golden State Warriors (Gold)California Classic (San Francisco, Calif)
Friday, July 10, 2026Milwaukee BucksNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Saturday, July 11, 2026Orlando MagicNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Monday, July 13, 2026Cleveland CavaliersNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Thursday, July 16, 2026Toronto RaptorsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

F Morez Johnson Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Morez Johnson Jr. was selected No. 9 overall in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Dallas Mavericks Summer League Schedule

DateOpponentArena
Thursday, July 9, 2026Golden State WarriorsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Saturday, July 11, 2026Los Angeles LakersNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Monday, July 13, 2026Memphis GrizzliesNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Thursday, July 16, 2026Oklahoma City ThunderNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

F Yaxel Lendeborg, Golden State Warriors

Yaxel Lendeborg was chosen No. 11 overall in the NBA Draft, after leading Michigan to the national championship. Lendeborg has already played in two Summer League games in the California Classic, putting up 19 points, 6 assists and 5 rebounds while shooting 6-of-6 from the field including 4-of-4 from three-point range in a game against the Los Angeles Lakers and adding 11 points, 8 rebounds and 2 assists in a clash with the San Antonio Spurs.

Golden State Warriors Summer League Schedule

DateOpponentArena
Monday, July 6, 2026Miami HeatCalifornia Classic (San Francisco, Calif)
Thursday, July 9, 2026Dallas MavericksNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Sunday, July 12, 2026Oklahoma City ThunderNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Tuesday, July 14, 2026Memphis GrizzliesNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Thursday, July 16, 2026New York KnicksNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

C Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder

Aday Mara was taken No. 12 overall in the NBA Draft and already dazzled in the Summer League in Salt Lake City. On July 4, he put up 10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal while shooting 5-of-8 from the field against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League Schedule

DateOpponentArena
Tuesday, July 7, 2026Utah JazzSalt Lake City Summer League (Salt Lake City, Utah)
Friday, July 10, 2026Los Angeles LakersNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Sunday, July 12, 2026Golden State WarriorsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Tuesday, July 14, 2026Denver NuggetsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Thursday, July 16, 2026Dallas MavericksNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

F Will Tschetter, Portland Trailblazers

Will Tschetter began playing professionally almost as soon as Michigan’s national championship run ended, moving to Australia to play for the Warwick Senators in the NBL1 West. He was averaging 28.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game before getting his chance with Portland.

Portland Trailblazers Summer League Schedule

DateOpponentArena
Friday, July 10, 2026Phoenix SunsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Sunday, July 12, 2026Orlando MagicNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Monday, July 13, 2026Minnesota TimberwolvesNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Thursday, July 16, 2026Denver NuggetsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

F Danny Wolf, Brooklyn Nets

Danny Wolf is coming off a productive rookie season with the Nets, appearing in 57 outings with 15 starts. He averaged 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.

Brooklyn has already began its Summer League, but Wolf has missed time with a back injury.

Brooklyn Nets Summer League Schedule

DateOpponentArena
Monday, July 6, 2026Golden State Warriors (Blue)California Classic (Sacramento, Calif.)
Friday, July 10, 2026New York KnicksNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Saturday, July 11, 2026Atlanta HawksNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Tuesday, July 14, 2026Sacramento KingsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)
Thursday, July 16, 2026Houston RocketsNBA 2K26 Summer League (Las Vegas, Nev.)

Discuss This Article

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things The Wolverine in the The Fort.

The Fort

RECOMMENDATIONS

Curated by editors

KEEP SCROLLING

More from The Wolverine

More The Wolverine News