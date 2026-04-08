Michigan reportedly a top school for Kansas forward transfer Bryson Tiller

Michigan Wolverines basketball is a top school for Kansas forward transfer Bryson Tiller, according to The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman. The other schools reportedly in that tier are Arizona, Miami and Missouri.

The Maize and Blue are also a top option for one of Tiller’s teammates and fellow big men, Flory Bidunga, who also declared for the 2026 NBA Draft. Duke, St. John’s and Louisville are the others at the top of his current list.

The 6-foot-11, 240-pound Tiller just wrapped up his redshirt freshman season at Kansas and has three years of eligibility remaining. According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Tiller is the No. 46 overall player and No. 10 power forward in the NCAA transfer portal.

Tiller started in 31 of Kansas’ 35 games this past season, helping the Jayhawks compile a 24-11 record, secure a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament and advance to the second round.

Starting in the front court next to Bidunga, Tiller averaged 7.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1 assist in 25.8 minutes per game. He scored in double figures 13 times with two double-doubles. While Bidunga was featured on the interior, Tiller provides more floor-stretching ability and isn’t anywhere near as physical.

“There are concerns about his physicality,” The Athletic wrote.

Tiller’s role decreased at the end of the season, and he averaged only 3.9 points per game while shooting 27 percent from the field in the final seven games. It’s worth noting how young the Atlanta native is, after enrolling early for the last semester of his freshman season in 2024-25.

Toward the end of the season, Kansas head coach Bill Self discussed why he continued to stick with Tiller as a starter, despite questions about his rebounding and physicality.

“We’ve talked a lot all year long about what we need to do, so I’m not going to punish Bryson because I didn’t feel like he was as good as what I’d hoped in certain areas that I think’s important,” Self said in March. “You guys might not see it the same way, but he’s had a really good year for us. But, he’s got to take another step and he’s more than capable of doing it and I’m certainly anticipating him doing it.”

Tiller shot 50.3 percent on twos (88-of-175), 26.9 percent on threes (14-of-52) and 69.4 percent at the free throw line (59-of-85). He’s a strong defensive rebounder and solid on the offensive glass.

Tiller connected on 65.6 percent of his shots at the rim (2.7 attempts per game), 31.5 percent of his other in-the-paint twos (1.5) and 35.7 percent of his mid-range jumpers (0.8).

An Overtime Elite product, Tiller was ranked as the No. 41 overall player and No. 7 power forward as a high school prospect.

Michigan is looking for additions in the front court, with the possibility that forward Morez Johnson Jr. and/or center Aday Mara depart for the 2026 NBA Draft.