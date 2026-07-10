Newsstand: Akeem Miskdeen recruiting for Michigan, Drew Williamson with Dallas Mavericks

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen, who has a long history of working with former U-M head coach Dusty May, is out recruiting for the Wolverines this week — a good sign for interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr. in potentially retaining Miskdeen, who’s known as an ace recruiter.

Michigan assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen — one of the program’s ace recruiters — is out on the recruiting trail https://t.co/LjiborqPr8 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 9, 2026

Michigan assistant Drew Williamson, meanwhile, is working with the Dallas Mavericks at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, so he appears to be departing the program with May.

Michigan assistant coach Drew Williamson working with the Dallas Mavericks.



Looks like he's joined Dusty May on staff in the NBA. https://t.co/RQ6ZKEkytJ — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 9, 2026

Michigan stands atop all college football programs — and all teams at any level of football — with over 1,000 wins.

College football's winningest programs, separated into tiers.



Michigan stands alone as the only FBS program with 1,000+ all-time wins.



Which team's tier is the most surprising to you? pic.twitter.com/6j0bE9ha4s — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) July 9, 2026

Freshman forward Quinn Costello will remain with Michigan through the coaching transition.

BOOM! Another one.



McDonald's All-American Quinn Costello will stay at Michigan under Mike Boynton Jr.https://t.co/NiGxyJErvY pic.twitter.com/LTcnEZ34AH — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) July 9, 2026

Michigan’s Champions Circle has been key in helping the Wolverines retain top talent.

Not enough people are giving @ChampCircleUofM credit for keeping this Michigan Basketball roster together through a coaching change.



Fundraising after Dusty left had to be nearly impossible. And then negotiating with every athlete/agent while other teams are trying to poach… — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) July 9, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“We had barbecues at my house. We rented a boat one day on Whitmore Lake, which was awesome. Just had a few different player meetings and stuff like that, just trying to keep the group in the same room as much as possible. And kind of telling guys, ‘Look around. We all believed Sunday night when we went to bed when Coach May was still the coach that we could win a national championship, and we’re all going to go to bed Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday, Thursday believing the same thing.’”

— Michigan senior forward Harrison Hochberg in an interview with Hail Media

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: From boat rides to barbecues, Michigan basketball team is sticking together

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan notebook: Mike Boynton Jr. crushes roster retention; Analyzing Kenny Dillingham’s remarks

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting battle scorecard vs. Notre Dame

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan EDGE commit Ifeanyi Emedobi was ‘a sponge’ during his first football season

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting intel on 24 top ’28 targets