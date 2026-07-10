The Wolverine Basketball
Newsstand: Akeem Miskdeen recruiting for Michigan, Drew Williamson with Dallas Mavericks
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan assistant coach Akeem Miskdeen, who has a long history of working with former U-M head coach Dusty May, is out recruiting for the Wolverines this week — a good sign for interim head coach Mike Boynton Jr. in potentially retaining Miskdeen, who’s known as an ace recruiter.
Michigan assistant Drew Williamson, meanwhile, is working with the Dallas Mavericks at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, so he appears to be departing the program with May.
Michigan stands atop all college football programs — and all teams at any level of football — with over 1,000 wins.
Freshman forward Quinn Costello will remain with Michigan through the coaching transition.
Michigan’s Champions Circle has been key in helping the Wolverines retain top talent.
Quote Of The Day
“We had barbecues at my house. We rented a boat one day on Whitmore Lake, which was awesome. Just had a few different player meetings and stuff like that, just trying to keep the group in the same room as much as possible. And kind of telling guys, ‘Look around. We all believed Sunday night when we went to bed when Coach May was still the coach that we could win a national championship, and we’re all going to go to bed Monday night, Tuesday night, Wednesday, Thursday believing the same thing.’”
— Michigan senior forward Harrison Hochberg in an interview with Hail Media
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: From boat rides to barbecues, Michigan basketball team is sticking together
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan notebook: Mike Boynton Jr. crushes roster retention; Analyzing Kenny Dillingham’s remarks
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting battle scorecard vs. Notre Dame
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan EDGE commit Ifeanyi Emedobi was ‘a sponge’ during his first football season
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting intel on 24 top ’28 targets
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