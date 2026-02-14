Newsstand: At 61 games, Michigan's Dusty May fastest to 50 wins among coaches at current school

Tweets Of The Day

Out of college basketball teams at their current programs, Michigan’s Dusty May has reached 50 wins the quickest, taking him only 61 games to get there. MSU’s Tom Izzo (82 games), UConn’s Dan Hurley (85) and Purdue’s Matt Painter (86) took longer but still had impressive opening stretches at their current schools.

Dusty May got right to work with @umichbball 😤 pic.twitter.com/JFfrsFEuTp — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 13, 2026

Michigan center Aday Mara has the highest assist rate of any player 7-foot-2 or taller in college basketball since 2008. Mara is 7-foot-3.

Since 2008, no player 7’2 or taller has recorded a higher AST% than Michigan’s Aday Mara this season (18.1% AST).



Mara’s blend of passing touch, playmaking instinct and turnoved aversion make him one of the best long-term bets of the 2026 NBA Draft. https://t.co/YkcJBeD4ab pic.twitter.com/3S7MxFejtS — Mohamed (@mcfNBA) February 12, 2026

Big Ten Network reporter Andy Katz weighs in on Michigan and Illinois’ Final Four chances.

"Michigan and Illinois are the two teams out of the Big Ten that I think can get to the Final Four." 🗣️



Do you agree with @TheAndyKatz? 🤔#B1GToday pic.twitter.com/d9jvU0Htq6 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 12, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“You’re going to get a great education, you’re going to play football at a high level and you’re going to have all the opportunity in the world there. Staying home— I live 20 minutes away— it’s a dream come true, honestly.”

— Michigan offensive line commit Louis Esposito on why he reaffirmed his commitment to the Wolverines

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Longtime OL commit Louis Esposito reaffirms commitment: ‘Michigan is Michigan’

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: INSIDE THE FORT, PART II: Michigan final coach search thoughts, fundraising rumblings, more

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Reading between the lines: Michigan has ‘most complicated’ defensive scheme ‘in the country,’ Kyle Whittingham’s brilliance, more

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: INTEL: Michigan’s spring visit with top LB target, WR recruiting notes

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan football NFL mock draft simulation: When will first Wolverine be drafted?