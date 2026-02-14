Newsstand: At 61 games, Michigan's Dusty May fastest to 50 wins among coaches at current school
Tweets Of The Day
Out of college basketball teams at their current programs, Michigan’s Dusty May has reached 50 wins the quickest, taking him only 61 games to get there. MSU’s Tom Izzo (82 games), UConn’s Dan Hurley (85) and Purdue’s Matt Painter (86) took longer but still had impressive opening stretches at their current schools.
Michigan center Aday Mara has the highest assist rate of any player 7-foot-2 or taller in college basketball since 2008. Mara is 7-foot-3.
Big Ten Network reporter Andy Katz weighs in on Michigan and Illinois’ Final Four chances.
Quote Of The Day
“You’re going to get a great education, you’re going to play football at a high level and you’re going to have all the opportunity in the world there. Staying home— I live 20 minutes away— it’s a dream come true, honestly.”
Top 10
'Mercenaries'
Dusty May fires back
'Dangerous'
Dusty May on Fears tripping, other plays
Ndi Etta
Embracing sibling competition
AP poll
Michigan basketball moves up
B1G power rankings
Michigan on top, Illinois rises, MSU falls
— Michigan offensive line commit Louis Esposito on why he reaffirmed his commitment to the Wolverines
Headlines Of The Day
