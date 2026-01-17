Recap and box score: Michigan basketball beats Oregon, 81-71

Michigan Wolverines basketball took down Oregon, 81-71, Saturday afternoon in Eugene to complete a 2-0 West Coast road trip and improve to 16-1 overall and 6-1 in Big Ten play. Michigan is back in action Tuesday against Indiana at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.

Here’s a recap of how the win over the Ducks unfolded.

First half

Michigan won the opening tip, and junior guard Elliot Cadeau came around a screen, got to the rim and finished for two. The Wolverines started out up 7-2, pounding the ball into the post in the beginning. Graduate forward Yaxel Lendeborg ran a ball screen and found graduate guard Nimari Burnett on the back side of the play for a three to put the Wolverines up 7-2.

The Wolverines led 7-5 at the under-16 media timeout, after an and-one for Kwame Evans. That marked sophomore forward Morez Johnson Jr.‘s second personal foul at the 16:03 mark, and that sent him to the bench.

The Wolverines got some nice contributions from the bench, with backups scoring eight-straight points — a three from sophomore guard L.J. Cason, layup from freshman guard Trey McKenney and three-pointer from graduate forward Will Tschetter (assisted by Cason). Michigan led 17-9 after Tschetter’s triple, and then the Wolverines forced Oregon’s 4th turnover of the game on the trip down the floor.

Michigan got it up to 23-14, but Evans hit a three, and then four-straight free throws cut the deficit to two points, 23-21, at the 8:09 mark. Johnson reentered the game and committed his third personal foul on a charge, a call that head coach Dusty May disagreed with and was given a technical foul.

Burnett hit his second three of the game and had a steal and run-out dunk on the next possession to put Michigan up 28-21 at the 7:25 mark. The Wolverines were shooting 47 percent from the field (including 4-of-11 from three-point range) to Oregon’s 33 percent overall and 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.

Oregon guard Wei Lin hit a jumper in the lane, before big man Sean Stewart had a jumper from the baseline (35-29). Michigan turning the ball over at a frequent rate — 8 giveaways through the first 15 minutes — and that allowed Takai Simpkins to get a run-out dunk to make it 35-31 at the 5:30 mark. Neither team scored for over a minute and a half, before Simpkins had another two. The Wolverines led only 35-33 at the under-four media timeout. The Ducks were on a 6-0 run.

Stewart’s first three-point attempt of the season was good to put the Ducks down only one, 37-36, with just over two minutes to go, and the Simpkins drove through the Michigan defense for a layup to give Oregon its first lead, 38-37. Junior center Aday Mara tied the game with a foul shot on the other end and extended Michigan’s advantage to 40-38 by making a pair at the stripe with 33 seconds remaining.

Michigan nearly had a last-shot opportunity, but Burnett turned the ball over on a pass intended for Lendeborg along the baseline, and Lin hit a three at the top of the key at the buzzer to give Oregon a one-point lead at halftime, 41-30.

The difference in the first half was Oregon’s 6 offensive rebounds for 11 second-chance points, Michigan’s 9 turnovers and the Wolverines missing their final 7 field goal attempts of the stanza.

Second half

Michigan turned the ball over on its first possession of the half, and Stewart banked in a jumper to put Oregon up 43-40. But the Wolverines were kept afloat for a period by Burnett, who hit a three, found Cadeau for a triple and had a dunk on a cut so that Mara could find him when facing a double team. Michigan held a 52-47 advantage at the 15:09 media timeout, on a 7-0 run. The Ducks hadn’t scored in 2:20 at that juncture.

Mara had an and-one on a hook shot, the foul to Evans, and made the free throw for his 12th point and to put Michigan up 56-49 with just over 14 minutes to go. Mara then had a great seal in the lane to allow Cadeau to lay it in, the Wolverines leading 58-49 at that point. Michigan held a 58-51 edge at the under-12 media timeout, shooting 7-of-11 from the field in the second half.

Oregon continued to hurt Michigan on the offensive glass, with 3 boards for 6 second-chance points in the first 10 minutes of the half. But the Wolverines were scoring at an efficient level, with Cason hitting a three from the right corner in transition and Gayle knocking down a little one-handed jumper on a post-up possession in the lane. Oregon head coach Dana Altman called timeout at that point, with 9:49 to go.

The Wolverines got it up to their largest lead of the game with a Johnson jumper — 68-56 with 7:50 remaining — and were up 68-59 at the subsequent media timeout. Johnson didn’t start the half with three personal fouls but did come in several minutes in.

Oregon continued to hang around. After being up 69-59, Evans hit a three to cut the deficit to seven points. Michigan called timeout after that, with 6:30 remaining. The Wolverines were red hot shooting, 11-of-17 from the field.

Johnson turned the ball over and Oregon was headed toward the bucket on the other end, but Lendeborg had his second chase-down block of the game, this one on Simpkins. The ball went out of bounds but Michigan got the stop, and Tschetter drilled a three on the other end to give the Maize and Blue with 4:30 to go.

Michigan delivered the fatal blow with a Cadeau layup and Johnson lay-in on a lob feed to go up 78-68 with 2:11 to go. Oregon made it interesting with a three at the 40-second mark, but the Wolverines hung on with an 81-71 victory.

Michigan vs. Oregon box score